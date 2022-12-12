 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Vibey, Soju-Soaked Korean Restaurant Is Making a Comeback in the Outer Mission

The Korner Store will be reborn as Korner Store Bites and Vibes in February 2023

by Paolo Bicchieri
Three baskets of chicken.
Chicken wings at the Korner Store.
The Korner Store

On the heels of chobap and boba tea joint BoBop opening on Valencia Street, a new destination for Korean fare is coming to the Outer Mission. The Korner Store, the Mission’s go-to for soju and Korean snacks like chicken wings, will reopen at 4516 Mission Street, owner Ina Jungin Lee’s commissary kitchen and former Hwaro space. Expect light fare at the renamed Korner Store Bites and Vibes. Lee says she is still experimenting with the menu, but she confirms the soy crab will be on the menu. The space used to be Hwaro, one of Lee’s other Korean restaurants, which closed right before the pandemic, and her mom will help her in making the rebirthed business’ food shine. “Finally Mama An’s food can be enjoyed,” Lee says. “I knew I had to do it sooner rather than later.”

There are no upstairs neighbors, so the restaurant can stay open much later than the first Korner Store, which closed at 10 p.m. It’s a former warehouse that Lee says she hopes to use for live events and music. She hopes for DJ sets like Purple Disco Machine, projectors with wild visuals, and all kinds of good funkiness. At the Korner Store, the entrepreneur tried to be mindful of Valencia Street’s noise levels — which was hard given the fanbase’s love of house music and drinking soju en masse. “People used to dance in our space,” Lee says. “People were really just themselves, and that was the best. I love this good energy and vibe and want that to continue.”

Lee will throw a holiday party to celebrate the Korner Store’s return on Saturday, December 17. From 7 p.m. to midnight fans can come by and eat the Korner Store’s menu buffet-style with drinks from the former location like the frosé slush and the soju and fruit-laden Passionista. She says guests should expect good vibes and lots of music. It’s a christening of sorts as the business comes back in full force. “We miss all our customers,” Lee says. “There’s a lot to do, but let’s have fun.”

Chopsticks holding chicken.
Fried chicken at the Korner Store.
The Korner Store

The Korner Store will reopen at 4516 Mission Street in February 2023. You can RSVP to the holiday party via Instagram.

The Korner Store

736 Valencia Street, , CA 94110 (415) 525-3959

BoBop

736 Valencia Street , San Francisco, CA 94110 Visit Website

More From Eater SF

The Latest

This Oakland Brewery Transformed Into a Pop-Up Ski Village

By Paolo Bicchieri

David Golovin, the Much-Loved San Francisco Restaurateur Behind Dear Inga, Dies at 41

By Paolo Bicchieri and Dianne de Guzman

Chef Anthony Strong Is Launching a Pasta Comeback in the Inner Richmond

By Dianne de Guzman

How This East Bay Fine Dining Alum Pivoted to Nostalgic Vegan Baked Goods

By Paolo Bicchieri

Is North Beach’s Go-To for Irish-Indian Fare on the Way Out?

By Paolo Bicchieri

East Bay Bib Gourmand Mainstay Set to Close After 20 Years

By Dianne de Guzman, Paolo Bicchieri, and 1 more

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world