This Food Access Nonprofit Is Taking Over the Ex-San Francisco Cooking School Space

It’s been about five months since the sudden and sad closure of San Francisco Cooking School, which operated for about a decade at Van Ness Avenue and Turk Street. Now, the San Francisco Business Times has the scoop on what comes next for the space. According to the publication, Bay Area-based non-profit Farming Hope has signed a lease on the space and will move its distribution kitchen and job training program to the Civic Center-adjacent location.

For those not already familiar with Farming Hope and its work, the group works in the food access space, offering a culinary training program for people who have been recently incarcerated or are experiencing homelessness; people completing the paid apprenticeship learn to cook in part by helping prepare meals that are provided free of charge to families in need. After completing the program, Farming Hope helps graduates find jobs at restaurants around the city. Farming Hope, which has been using the former Cala space on Fell Street, also hosts a dinner series featuring chefs from Flour + Water, Good Good Culture Club, and more.

There’s a more affordable kaiseki restaurant coming to the Peninsula

Bundled up in the San Francisco Chronicle’s roundup of winter restaurant openings is news of a new kaiseki spot opening in January on the Peninsula. The paper reports chef Koji Murakami and his wife and partner Luna Miyuki plan to open Hana Izumi at 293 El Camino Real in Millbrae. The new restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, including both a tasting menu and a la carte options to make the restaurant more accessible than other kaiseki restaurants in the region.

South San Francisco breakfast spot expands with 2 new locations

Palo Alto Online reports that South San Francisco breakfast and lunch restaurant Cafe 382 has rebranded as Brothers Cafe in tandem with a big expansion that includes two new locations in San Mateo and Millbrae. The San Mateo restaurant is already open at 1338 West Hillsdale Boulevard with the Millbrae outpost expected to debut in the new year. On the menu, look for classic breakfast and brunch fare including pancakes, French toast, omelets, sandwiches, and burgers.

Pop over to Flour + Water for a pasta and spritz party

Head over to Flour + Water Pasta Shop on Thursday, December 15 to celebrate the launch of the company’s dry pasta line, which hits shelves at Bay Area Whole Foods stores sometime this month. The party runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and will include free tastes of the new dried pasta line, as well as spritzes from Mommenpop. No RSVP is required; seating is available on a first come, first served basis. Attendees are also invited to bring an unwrapped toy for the restaurant’s holiday toy drive.