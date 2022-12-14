High-Caliber Espresso Drinks and Bolivian Cuñapés Are Coming to the Dogpatch

Marcel Costas’s South San Francisco roaster Ikon Coffee is coming to San Francisco for good. The entrepreneur will open the second location of his business in the Dogpatch at the end of December. The new shop opens on the first floor of the new Knox Landing condo complex on the corner of 22nd and Mississippi streets, about two blocks from the Caltrain station. Assistant general manager Alex Le says drink options will join the usual coffee menu, like the company’s Especiale line of espresso-roasted beans. For this well-roasted espresso shot using Especiale, customers will pay between $5 and $7. “It’ll be the best shot of espresso you’ve ever had,” Le says. “Give us a shot with just one cup of coffee, and we think we can change your perspective on coffee. That’s our open handshake to everyone.”

Coffee mocktails will be on the menu as well, with plays on familiars like an espresso old fashioned — perfect for the city that perfected (if not invented) the Irish Coffee — available for dine-in only. The food program is still being built out, as there is a small kitchen on the premises, but Le is hoping the community can offer ideas on what they’d like to see on the menu as well. Breakfast sandwiches will be available, but Costas, who is Bolivian, is also looking to offer pan de queso (or cuñapés) on the menu. The hope is to also riff on a large pan de queso into Ikon’s take on the San Francisco bread bowl, as well. “It’s the owner's take on being in this city as immigrants,” Le says.

Ikon focuses on roasting and its farmers’ markets outfits, but during the pandemic, Costas and Le built a cafe out of the roasting facility, a speakeasy of sorts. “We’ve been serving blue collar folks, mechanics and electricians, bringing specialty to South San Francisco, to folks who were drinking Starbucks and Peet’s.” The team is anticipating opening the Dogpatch location by the end of December, currently finishing up final details like the windows and roll-up doors. The space is almost entirely exterior facing, with a ton of windows, and a bar on the inside and outside. “Our customers are in their Carhartts saying, ‘I think it’s Colombian, there’s a little citrus,’” Le laughs. “The Dogpatch is a little different demographic, but we’re sticking to our coffee program and want to show them what specialty can be.”

Ikon Roastery opens at 645 Texas Street at the end of December with temporary hours, before its grand opening in January.