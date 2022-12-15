 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boba Guys Pulls the Plug on Its Original Location Just Months After Staff Began Discussing Unionizing

Plus, two San Francisco bar celebrate birthdays this weekend and more food news

by Paolo Bicchieri
Boba from Boba Guys Christopher Testani

In a not-that-surprising twist of events, San Francisco-founded tea chain Boba Guys has closed the doors on its original location. Co-founders Andrew Chau and Bin Chen confirmed the closure to the San Francisco Chronicle, telling the paper they offered the laid-off staff roles at other Boba Guys locations. The co-founders also announced the Newport Beach Boba Guys location will shut down, too.

It’s an unsurprising choice given the spate of backlash the company received in late October when the company pushed back on its staff after they announced hopes to unionize. Then, more backlash followed when SFGATE reported the company allegedly recorded employees in its shop without prior consent, a violation of California state law. Boba Guys began its empire from this original location in the Mission when it opened in 2011. Thankfully, there are lots of other boba shops in the city worth a visit.

Super popular Peninsula Cambodian pop-up will relocate

Sitha’s Authentic Khmer Food, the San Bruno pop-up from owner Sitha Yim, will vacate its current home at Pho de Nguyen after December 18. Worry not, though: the Peninsula Foodist reports the business will move to two new (currently undisclosed) locations in the new year. Yim’s business became paramount to the Bay’s Cambodian American community for her loving recreations of staple dishes including garlic noodles and Cambodian beef jerky.

Win a boozy brunch and cooking class from this San Francisco chef

Bernal Heights’ chef Greg Lutes, the owner and operator of Michelin-recognized 3rd Cousin, is joining the Sprouts Chef Training program in auctioning off a cooking class and brunch. Bids are open online until December 18 and start at $150.

Local grocers change hands as Gus’s moves to Glen Park

As of December 21, Canyon Market at 2815 Diamond Street will become a new Gus’s Community Market. According to a press release, the full 90-person staff will stay on, and operations will carry on as usual under the new ownership. Janet and Richard Tarlov opened Canyon Market in 2006.

These two San Francisco bars are ringing in their birthdays this weekend

The Sage and Drifter, the Inner Sunset’s cocktail and neighborhood bar, is turning one on December 17. But they’re not alone: Potrero Hill’s go-to wine bar Ruby is celebrating its 11th birthday on December 16 with help from fellow neighborhood merchant Alimentari Aurora. Both bars are hosting shindigs with DJs, special food offerings, and plenty of good vibes.

Foursquare

Boba Guys

836 Divisadero Street, , CA 94117 (415) 967-2622 Visit Website

Canyon Market

2815 Diamond Street, , CA 94131 (415) 586-9999 Visit Website

Alimentari Aurora

1415 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

The Sage and Drifter

1368 Irving Street, San Francisco, CA 94122
Foursquare

3rd Cousin

919 Cortland Avenue, , CA 94110 (415) 814-3709 Visit Website

