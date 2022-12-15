 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liholiho Yacht Club’s Popular Holiday Brunch Is Back — Kind Of

Reservations open tomorrow for the holiday brunch service, which will take place at Good Good Culture Club this time around

by Lauren Saria
Rasami Storm

Before the pandemic, Liholiho Yacht Club had a well-loved, longstanding tradition of hosting New Year’s Eve brunch instead of dinner service — and good news: for the first time in several years, brunch is back. This time, however, diners will have to head over to sister restaurant Good Good Culture Club in the Mission to partake in the family-style feast. With the Good Good Culture Club space being so “stunning in the daytime,” the restaurant’s owners shared in an email, it just made more sense to move the party over there.

As fans likely know, Liholiho Yacht Club reopened in its original Nob Hill home in late November, following a renovation to the space. The restaurant, which popped up in what’s now the Good Good Culture Club space during the second half of 2021, had been closed to diners since March 2020, when it went dark due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rasami Storm

The holiday brunch menu costs $65 per person and includes four sweet and savory courses. Diners will start with passion fruit-chocolate Señorita bread, scallion pancakes, and chicken liver mousse, followed by plates including milk bread french toast and gulf shrimp congee crowned with a soft egg. More meaty offerings like Lao apple sausage and five-space bacon follow before a dessert course that includes an ice cream sandwich with Vietnamese coffee caramel.

Reservations for the two-day brunch service on December 30 and December 31 open at 10 p.m. on Friday, December 16. Reservations can be made via the Good Good Culture Club website or Resy.

Good Good Culture Club

3560 18th Street, , CA 94110 Visit Website

More From Eater SF

The Latest

Boba Guys Pulls the Plug on Its Original Location Just Months After Staff Began Discussing Unionizing

By Paolo Bicchieri

The Culinary Power Couple Behind SingleThread Is Parting Ways With Little Saint

By Lauren Saria

High-Caliber Espresso Drinks and Bolivian Cuñapés Are Coming to the Dogpatch

By Paolo Bicchieri

This Wine Country Destination For Chicken Sandwiches and Waffle Fries Just Closed

By Dianne de Guzman, Paolo Bicchieri, and 1 more

Frozen Waffle-Maker Eggo Is Being Fined $85K for Releasing Toxic Gas at Its San Jose Factory

By Lauren Saria

This Food Access Nonprofit Is Taking Over the Ex-San Francisco Cooking School Space

By Lauren Saria

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world