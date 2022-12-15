Liholiho Yacht Club’s Popular Holiday Brunch Is Back — Kind Of

Before the pandemic, Liholiho Yacht Club had a well-loved, longstanding tradition of hosting New Year’s Eve brunch instead of dinner service — and good news: for the first time in several years, brunch is back. This time, however, diners will have to head over to sister restaurant Good Good Culture Club in the Mission to partake in the family-style feast. With the Good Good Culture Club space being so “stunning in the daytime,” the restaurant’s owners shared in an email, it just made more sense to move the party over there.

As fans likely know, Liholiho Yacht Club reopened in its original Nob Hill home in late November, following a renovation to the space. The restaurant, which popped up in what’s now the Good Good Culture Club space during the second half of 2021, had been closed to diners since March 2020, when it went dark due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holiday brunch menu costs $65 per person and includes four sweet and savory courses. Diners will start with passion fruit-chocolate Señorita bread, scallion pancakes, and chicken liver mousse, followed by plates including milk bread french toast and gulf shrimp congee crowned with a soft egg. More meaty offerings like Lao apple sausage and five-space bacon follow before a dessert course that includes an ice cream sandwich with Vietnamese coffee caramel.

Reservations for the two-day brunch service on December 30 and December 31 open at 10 p.m. on Friday, December 16. Reservations can be made via the Good Good Culture Club website or Resy.