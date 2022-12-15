Share All sharing options for: The Best Things to Eat and Drink on New Year’s Eve in San Francisco

Depending on how 2022 went for you, perhaps you can’t wait to put this year in the rearview mirror or maybe you want to take a moment to celebrate your achievements. Whichever side you land on, San Francisco is more than willing to give you a chance to tie one on this New Year’s Eve. There are many excellent meals to be eaten, drinks to be had, and Champagne to be toasted at midnight.

Make New Year’s Eve dinner reservations here

New Year’s Eve is the time for extravagance, but there are some (relatively) inexpensive places to enjoy a dinner out. Automat is not only celebrating its one-year anniversary, but also hosting a prix fixe, family-style dinner for $75 per person, featuring caviar, scallops, and a New York strip steak. Additional items will be available, as well, with wine pairings available for an additional price. Reservations are available via Resy.

If you’re looking for a low-key, neighborhood Italian spot to usher in the new year, Altovino, is ready for you. The restaurant is offering a four-course, prix fixe menu for $125 per person, and guests will have options to choose from for each course. There will be a “premium option” if you want to splurge a little, plus caviar service and wine pairings for an additional fee. Reservations are available on Resy.

If you’re looking to stick close to the water for fireworks, Abacá might be a good bet with its location between Aquatic Park and Fisherman’s Wharf. The contemporary Filipino restaurant is serving an 11-course tasting menu for $150 per person, featuring decadent items such as fried ukoy fritters topped with caviar, braised short ribs with black truffles, and uni pancit with handmade noodles and salmon roe. Additional supplements include a foie gras torchon and sturgeon caviar with salukara pancakes and a smoked ube mousse. Reservations can be found on Resy.

Pabu Izakaya is offering an omakase menu for $150 per person, featuring fish flown in from Japan’s Tsukiji Market, the restaurant shares, and ending with a 28-day dry-aged rib eye from Schmitz Ranch. There will be supplements, of course, such as $75 for caviar or $35 for black truffles, with an optional $90 sake pairing, should you want to imbibe. Reservations can be found via the Pabu website.

If you’re more interested in hand rolls for your evening, Mission restaurant Handroll Project has you covered. The restaurant is offering eight premium hand rolls topped with items such as Hokkaido scallops, caviar with zuke toro, and A5 wagyu; diners will also receive a glass of champagne, a starter, miso soup, and a shortbread cookie for $165 per person. Reservations can be made via Resy.

Michelin-starred Marlena is hosting two seatings for New Year’s Eve festivities; the 5:30 p.m. option will feature a 7-course menu for $195 per person, while the 9 p.m. seating will be an 8-course tasting menu with a Champagne toast at midnight for $225 per person. Expect a hyper-seasonal menu from chefs David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher, and reservations can be made on the Resy website.

Copas, meanwhile is offering something a bit different. The Market Street restaurant will be hosting a “house party” of sorts, serving bites, games, music, and drinks for the all-inclusive price of $222. Reservations can be made via Resy.

Place takeout orders for New Year’s Eve at home

This year the push seems to be for going out for a night on the town, but there are still some takeout options if you prefer the chill vibes of your own home. One is Scopo Divino, which is offering a Champagne and fried chicken takeout meal that can feed two to four people. For $79, expect two fried chickens, coleslaw, red beans and rice, deviled eggs and hush puppies, a satsuma salad, and pecan pie to end the meal. The Champagne option is $149 and includes the aforementioned items plus a bottle of Lassale Premier Cru Champagne. Place your order through Resy.

Raise a glass to 2023 at these parties

New waterfront hotel 1 Hotel San Francisco will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party at Terrene (as one should with a rooftop space along the Embarcadero). Live music by Jazz Mafia will be your background soundtrack as guests will receive a welcome beverage, small bites, a Champagne toast at midnight, and a view of the fireworks for $165. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Kaiyo Rooftop is hosting an event at its picturesque space, featuring music to get the night going. The event starts at 9 p.m. and guests will receive two cocktails and complimentary Champagne at midnight for $75 per person. Tickets are available via Resy.

If you delight in the idea of a masquerade ball with a “dress to impress” directive, the Dorian is the place. There will be a DJ and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, with tickets starting at $25, plus VIP tickets available for an exclusive private space which includes — and this may be key for some attendees — a premium open bar for $150. Tickets can be found via Eventbrite.

Osito is just about sold out for its luxe New Year’s Eve event, but the restaurant and sister bar Liliana will host an event starting at 9:30 p.m. with “all-you-can-eat” bites (or until it’s gone, the announcement states), two drink tickets, and a champagne tower toast at midnight for $150. Reservations can be made via Tock.