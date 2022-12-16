This Landmark Nob Hill Hotel and Its Restaurant Are Changing Owners. Again.

Both the enormous 135-room Huntington Hotel and its mega-charming restaurant the Big 4 are changing hands once again. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times, a new buyer is about to finalize purchasing the historic property, which is located at 1075 California Street atop Nob Hill, for a whopping $56.2 million in delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. An upcoming auction on December 22 will likely be postponed; according to SFGATE, this is the third ownership transfer in a decade.

What are the odds of the hotel reopening as it was before closing in 2020 due to the pandemic? Atlas Hospitality President of Consultancy Alan Reay said that, at least up until 2005, the hotel lost a million or more each year. “Unless the buyer of the note knows something that nobody else has been able to do, they have to be looking at it as a conversion,” Reay told the outlet. The workers for the hospitality union Unite Here Local 2, the same team behind the SFO strike, would have something to say about that; the union is meeting with new buyers this week on behalf of the restaurant’s currently-furloughed staff.

Richmond marina welcomes new distillery

Dissident Spirits, located at 855 Marina Bay Parkway Unit 28 in Richmond, is bringing peppercorn gin and coffee liqueur to the waterfront. Hoodline reports the business is a collection of several distilling enthusiasts joining up to produce top-shelf liquor; Dissident Spirits’ Monterey Pine Gin was ranked the top U.S. gin in the New York Wine and Spirits Competition.

Burdell chef hosts Sunday Supper this weekend

Chef Geoff Davis’ food is a testament to his family’s Black lineage in this country. On Sunday, December 18, the chef will take his cooking skills to the Castro’s Copas. Prepared in partnership with Copas executive chef Julio Aguilera, the 8-course meal is reservable online and costs $99 per person.

Legendary North Beach bar reopens

Beatniks and Jefferson Airplane fans finally returned to Savoy Tivoli, the 115-year-old bar at 1434 Grant Avenue in North Beach, on Thursday, December 15. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the business got a facelift and a bit of new art provided by North Beach’s Jeremy Fish. Morning coffee service is set to resume in January.

San Francisco pop-up crossover this weekend

The team at My Friend Fernando will take over Midnite Bagel for a day-long pop-up on Saturday, December 17. The menu will include yellowtail crudo with salsa macha and lime, and an egg and chorizo breakfast sandwich with escabeche. The team-up will last from 8 a.m. until everything sells out at Midnite Bagel’s Irving Street location.