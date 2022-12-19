Uni- and Caviar-Topped Lobster Rolls From a Los Angeles Import Are Set to Drop at Ghirardelli Square

San Francisco, get ready because a new oyster spot is coming to town: Los Angeles pop-up-favorite-turned-restaurant (and now Malibu-famous) Broad Street Oyster Co. is expanding to Ghirardelli Square. Broad Street Oyster Co. shares that it will be taking over a two-level restaurant space within the historic eating and shopping destination. The restaurant is expected to open in mid-2023.

Broad Street Oyster Co. got its start in 2017 as a mobile raw bar, before it turned into full-blown restaurants in Malibu, Santa Barbara, and downtown Los Angeles’s Grand Central Market, all serving its decadent, signature lobster roll topped with caviar and sea urchin. Expect much of the same at the new location, with a raw bar, seafood towers, as well as seafood dishes like linguine and clams with sourdough toast.

Oakland’s Starline Social Club to close

Starline Social Club has had a rough go during the pandemic, and now it seems the club is set to close for good. In an Instagram post, the owners announced the storied music venue and bar is set to close as of January 1, and that all scheduled concerts after that date are being moved to new venues. SFGATE has the full story on the club’s recent history, which details the initial move to sell the space back in October 2020 and then the attempt to turn the space into a worker-owned co-op that left former employees apprehensive about the changes before its reopening in February 2022.

The Wonderful Company buys Napa tasting room

Los Angeles billionaire couple Stewart and Lynda Resnick, who own the Wonderful Company — the brand behind Fiji Water and POM Juice — have purchased the Robert Sinskey Vineyards’ estate, Wine Business reports. It is noted as an unusual purchase, including 42 acres of land plus the winery and tasting room, but not the rights to the Robert Sinskey Vineyards brand, the San Francisco Chronicle states. After the purchase, the property was leased back to Rob and Maria Sinskey who will continue to operate the property.

Mr.Charlie’s, a plant-based mockery of McDonald’s, set to open in Union Square

Union Square is set to be the location of a new plant-based restaurant — but it will share a lot in common, design-wise, with the very not-plant-based McDonald’s. Mr.Charlie’s is the restaurant, and it will be taking up space at 432 Sutter Street, the San Francisco Business Times reports, serving a “Frowny Meal” along with Not a Cheeseburger and Not Chicken Nuggets in early January.

Ok’s Deli adds breakfast menu and new hours

Fans of Ok’s Deli can’t get enough sandwiches, and now the Oakland-based shop is dipping a toe into the breakfast arena with new menu items and additional hours. From 7 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Ok’s will serve up three new sandwiches: a classic breakfast sandwich with Hobb’s bacon, scrambled egg, and choice of American or cheddar cheese on an English muffin; the El Sandito, a “breakfast burrito sandwich” with house-made chorizo sausage, over-easy egg, pinto bean puree, salsa, jalapeno-avocado crema, jack cheese, and fried potato on a house masa steamed bun; and a Spam and eggs sandwich, using Ok’s house-made “Spam” with a Korean-style rolled omelet on an onion and poppy seed bun.