Here’s Why Getting Girl Scout Cookies in the Bay Area Could Be Super Hard This Year

It’s beginning to look a lot like supply chain issues. With the holiday season ahead, be thankful for any Girl Scout cookies you can find in the Northern California region, as supplier Little Brownie Baker is facing production issues. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the outfit canceled December’s volunteer cookie events and is considering delaying the start of cookie season from February to March.

Girl Scouts of Northern California CEO Bri Seoane told the paper the issue is nationwide and not the first of recent frustrations. Some parents of scouts were angry that DoorDash became an option for select troops’ deliveries, and the release of a new cookie — the Adventureful — was similarly delayed by production issues. According to the Chronicle, Girl Scout cookie sales are the financial backbone of the National Girl Scouts, bringing in $800 million in sales to the organization.

North Beach gets a destination for gluten-free fried chicken

Little Red Window just brought in Cluck It, a chicken-centric pop-up doling out chicken sandwiches, salads, wings, and sides of fries served with schmaltz and chives. Better yet, the chicken is all gluten-free, with a vegan rendition available, too.

Paradise-based restaurant shuttered by Camp Fire reopens

Barney O’Rourkes, a bar and grill with an incredible name, just reopened four years after the Camp Fire destroyed its original location. SFGATE writes owners Monty and Patty Van Bibber opened to the public once again on November 10 with a new cowboy theme. The restaurant has been a Paradise staple for over four decades.

Los Gatos food advocacy nonprofit encourages the town to ditch meat

Peninsula residents Lisa Wade and Karen Rubio just launched Plant-Based Advocates, a public information campaign to promote veganism and tackle climate change through plant-based eating. The Mercury News reports the local group is working on a community cookbook and will host its first cooking demo via Zoom on January 10.

This singer-songwriter hit a South San Francisco panaderia

Mega popular viral sensation Becky G hit up Mexican bakery Las Hijas del Gallo on Monday, November 28 with her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, a soccer player for FC Dallas. According to NBC Bay Area, the couple bought coffee and pan dulce from the business because Lletget grew up in South San Francisco and knew the owner.