These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco

On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.

Each addition was nominated by various key players in San Francisco politics. Supervisor Aaron Peskin nominated New Lun Ting Café, for example, citing the “delicious economical meals” served there for more than 100 years. Royal Bakery was nominated by Supervisor Ahsha Safai for its nearly century-long outpouring of panettone and French bread. Peking Restaurant was nominated by Supervisor Gordon Mar for its “traditional Chinese landscape scenes” and variety of Chinese cuisines. Peskin also nominated Condor.

This 114-year-old restaurant will be open on Christmas

John’s Grill, one of the few restaurants in the country to win money from its insurance provider for COVID-induced losses, will be dishing up dinner on Christmas this year. It’s the first time in the restaurant’s history it will be open for the holiday, and dinner is on from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

East Bay chocolate company reopens for tours in time for the holidays

TCHO Chocolate, a Berkeley business and tourist attraction, just reopened for tours of its factory. Chief chocolate maker Brad Kintzer gives a brief history lesson to attendees before guests see the full process for themselves. East Bay Nosh reports the company can host up to 15 people per group at $15 per person.

Here’s why lettuce prices are spiking

In Salinas Valley, a rash of impatiens necrotic spot virus (or INSV) is taking $1 billion worth of lettuce to task. The East Bay Times reports prices are up as high as $11 a head in markets such as Piedmont and $5.99 in Palo Alto in comparison to the national average of $2.50. So far, pesticides aren’t taking a big toll on the bugs that carry the disease — a critter called a thrip — and the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California told the paper the rise in INSV could be related to climate change.