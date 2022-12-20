There’s a Rooftop Bar Landing in Mission Bay and It’s Backed by a Team of Industry Pros

You heard it here first: The hottest new accessory in San Francisco is a rooftop bar. At least, it is if you’re opening a new hotel because it seems just about every new one comes with a rooftop perch on which guests can dine, drink, and soak up some views.

Enter, Cavaña. Expected to open in January 2023, it’s the latest rooftop bar to debut in the Bay Area, joining recent newcomers Rise Over Run at the Line Hotel on Market Street, Study Hall atop the Residence Inn in Berkeley, and High5 over in Oakland.

Nestled at the 17th-floor summit of the Luma Hotel San Francisco, Cavaña will “celebrate the spirit and flavors of Latin America — from Central and South America, to the Caribbean,” an announcement reads. But what’s most exciting is the powerhouse team behind the new bar, which includes two of the city’s most well-known bar talents and a duo of owners with decades of experience owning and operating top-notch drinking destinations.

Twin brothers Emilio and Miguel Salehi, best known for their work behind the stick at the Beehive, will collaborate with co-owner and operator Anthony Parks on the cocktail menu, which will center around a selection of sugar-cane and agave distillates. Cocktails will incorporate Latin flavors like feijoa, also known as pineapple guava; yerba mate; mole; purple corn; and uchuva, or golden ground cherries. John Park, whose BXB Hospitality also owns nearby rooftop destination Kaiyo Rooftop and San Francisco bar standards Whitechapel and Novella, is the bar’s second co-owner and operator.

On top of what’s sure to be a compelling beverage list, expect a food menu that pulls Latin and Central American flavors into shareable plates. The owners also plan to bring in live music including Latin American DJs and live performances from bands, soloists, and vocalists. And of course, considering the bar’s perch just across the channel from Oracle Park, the views should also be a home run.

Cavaña at Luma Hotel San Francisco (100 Channel Street) is expected to open in late January 2023.