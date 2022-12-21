SF Will Get Another Shot at Trying Some of NYC’s Most Coveted Chile Fried Chicken in January

Good news for anyone who wasn’t on the ball last February when chef Eric Huang brought his mega-popular Pecking House pop-up to San Francisco’s own Turntable at Lord Stanley: He’s back. Or at least he will be as of January 10 when the chef and his smash-hit chile fried chicken will once again take over the to-go window at the Russian Hill restaurant.

The residency will run through January 28 and this time around Huang’s introducing a new flavor to the mix, salted egg fried chicken. It’ll be available alongside a menu of sides and sandwiches — all for takeout only while the Turntable dining room goes dark to give staff a rest at the top of the year. Check the Turntable website for more details in the coming weeks.

For those not already familiar with Huang’s coveted fried chicken, Eater New York food critic Ryan Sutton had this to say about its merits: “As New York extends its golden age of fried chicken with estimable Thai, South Asian, Korean, Japanese, Taiwanese, and Puerto Rican entrants, Pecking’s Chinese American birds easily rank among the city’s finest.”

Popular Turkish restaurant rises up again on the Peninsula

Restaurateur Dino Tekdemi has reopened his Turkish restaurant Anatolian Kitchen in Palo Alto, the Mercury News reports. Tekdemi flipped the spot into a second location of his Campbell restaurant Naschmarkt over the summer but fans missed Kurdish and Turkish food so much that he’s brought Anatolian Kitchen back at 340 California Avenue, just around the corner from the original space.

The team behind Valley Bar & Bottle takes on lunch

Buried in a Sonoma Magazine story about the upcoming closure of Delicious Dish comes news of an expansion from the team behind Valley Bar & Bottle. Owners Emma Lipp, Lauren Feldman, Tanner Walle, and Stephanie Reagor have earned national attention for their bottle shop-restaurant-natural wine bar and now have plans to “transform the [Delicious Dish] location into a lunchtime destination with seasonal American food.”

The chef behind now-closed SF Nigerian restaurant pens memoir

Simileoluwa Adebajo, the chef behind San Francisco’s only Nigerian restaurant Eko Kitchen, which closed in 2021, has published a memoir titled Sisi Èkó of San Francisco. Adebajo tells the San Francisco Business Times that the book goes “behind the scenes” to share the struggles she endured during Eko’s Kitchen’s run in the Bay Area.

Cult-favorite NYC bakery brings mille crepes cakes to San Francisco

And here’s one more New York import to note: Lady M, the bakery known for inventing the now-famous mille crepes cake, will be driving through San Francisco this month. Catch the Lady M x Baccarat Luxury Cake Truck at the Heart of the City Farmer’s Market (1 United Nations Plaza) on Wednesday, December 14 and Wednesday, December 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’ll also park at 701 Valencia Street in the Mission on Friday, December 23 and Friday, December 30 from 6 to 10 p.m.