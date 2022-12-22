 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

After 20 Years of Taco Tuesdays, This Sceney Mexican Restaurant Is Leaving Polk Street

Plus we know what’s going into the former Cowgirl Creamery location in Point Reyes

by Paolo Bicchieri
A photo of a carne asada taco. Genesis Vallejo Photography

It’s a tough day for anyone who was looking forward to that post-Christmas Taco Tuesday at Nick’s Crispy Tacos. The restaurant posted on its Facebook on December 21 that negotiations to renew the lease were unsuccessful, and that the business is going to close as of December 28. Don’t worry, though: the business owners wrote in the statement they intend to find a new home for stuffed tacos and cheap-ish drinks. No details have been shared as to where that new location might be.

What’s certain is Nick’s Crispy Tacos was a staple over its more than 20 year run at its quasi-Marina, quasi-Russian Hill home. Fans know to order the tacos “Nick’s Way,” meaning fried crispy and stuffed to the gills with fish, guac, and all kinds of fixings. The business will be missed, but perhaps not as much as its owners will miss the neighborhood. “We have made so many wonderful memories through the last 20 years,” the statement reads. “And we will cherish them forever.”

Redwood City terminates permit for Peninsula staple

The Pioneer has left the Redwood City dock for maybe the last time. The Peninsula Foodist reports the commercial trawler will rehome to the Richmond marina. Officials representing the Redwood City Port told the outlet the ship had not sold fish since February 2022; owner Giuseppe Pennisi told the outlet he’s been injured. The food truck, the Blue Fish Kitchen, will continue to operate.

California-Palestinian restaurant now taking reservations for dinner

Lulu, the Berkeley restaurant from chef Mona Leena Michael, is now open for dinner reservations as of December 22. The business made the announcement over Instagram — including the menu which is “Lulu at Night” themed — and two-person reservations are available starting December 29 via Resy.

Now we know what’s replacing Cowgirl Creamery’s original location

Wild West Ferments, a Bay Area-based company, will take over the flagship Cowgirl Creamery location at 14700 Shoreline Highway in Point Reyes Station. The Point Reyes Light reports the husband-and-wife company will open next year. Cowgirl Creamery closed its location in the cozy town after more than 25 years in service.

