Tartine Union Negotiations Heat Up Heading Into the Holidays

Things are starting to rise in the negotiations between Tartine Bakery and its relatively new union, the Tartine Union. The union invited Tartine and its parent company CIM Group, a massive real estate company accused of “super-gentrification,” to work with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services (FMCS) at the next bargaining session on December 12. With lots of extra work right around the corner, baking holiday treats left and right, the union says they’re grateful Tartine-CIM agreed to FMCS’ participation.

The union will hold another rally on Saturday, December 10 at 1 p.m. at 595 Alabama Street to generate awareness and build support in advance of the next meeting. This news comes after the union said in August that negotiations were stalling, specifically over issues regarding health pay and promotions. The larger company CIM’s involvement with Tartine happened when Chris Jordan, a former Starbucks executive, became the bakery’s COO in 2016.

Side of devil’s lettuce with your pizza?

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, widely considered one of the best pizzerias in San Francisco since opening in 2009, is now selling weed alongside its pies. The “Up in Smoke” ($30) is a wood-fired pizza paired with a pre-rolled joint (an extra $15). According to SFGATE, the deal comes as a partnership with North Beach’s first legal pot shop North Beach Pipeline. Local artist Jeremy Fish contributed to the collaboration with a specially-designed pizza box fashioned to work as a cut-out for any pizza-eaters and weed-smokers.

New cafe opens on Irving Street

Yoma Cafe just opened in the former Teapenter tea shop space at 1518 Irving Street. Boba tea is still on the menu, but this new business features a full sit-down dining space with Japanese curry, tonkatsu, eggette waffles, and more on the menu.

Venison tasting menu comes to SoMa

Fine dining restaurant Afici will offer a $94 prix fixe menu of venison on Wednesday, December 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Executive Chef Eric Upper will lean into whole animal preparation, cooking venison ragout, venison sausage, and more.

Richmond District “croffle” outlet opens in Sunset

Diamond Coffee, the dog-centric destination for croissant-waffles, took to Instagram to unveil its second location at 2575 Judah Street. As the space has been vacant for quite some time — with a brief residency from Judah Cafe last year — the bright colors and kitschy decor bodes well for the Outer Sunset.