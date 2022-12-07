The Belcampo Meat Debacle Continues to Unfold. Now, the Government Is Getting Involved.

The unraveling of Siskiyou County’s Belcampo Meat Co., a once-adored supplier of sustainable beef and meats, continues. Now, it’s come to light that the company that came under fire for mislabeling and falsely sourcing its products last year is reportedly being investigated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The San Francisco Chronicle confirmed the federal agency is investigating Belcampo through thousands of letters requested by the paper and by speaking with two former Belcampo plant managers.

The Chronicle’s reporting sheds further light on the conditions at the company’s plant in Siskiyou County: a bloody box with “discolored” meat inside, pork “product” with a “foul smell,” and mislabeled meat found months before any of the initial reporting came to light. These revelations dispute Belcampo’s initial claims that poor conditions were limited to just one Santa Monica location; Belcampo’s former leadership did not respond to the Chronicle’s requests to interview. The company’s mislabeling and sourcing practices first came to light in June 2021 when a now-former employee posted on Instagram about the company’s deceptive labeling practices. By October 2021, the company closed for business.

Now you can get dinner at Horn Barbecue

Matt Horn’s outrageously popular Oakland destination for tri-tip and ribs will offer dinner service as of December 15. According to the business’ Instagram, reservations will need to be made in advance through Tock. The restaurateur recently came under scrutiny due to allegations of unsafe working conditions.

Danville Michelin-rated restaurant set to close

Thai House Restaurant, an almost 20-year-old restaurant and Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand recommendation for most of those years, will close on December 24. SFGATE reports co-owners Sam Sendee and Marysa Sendee intend to retire, though the restaurant’s various sauces will soon be made available for purchase online.

Disco and Balkans-themed nights come to South Beach

Doug Marschke’s newest Underdogs, an arcade and bar near Oracle Park, just launched its disco-themed Taco Tuesday on December 6 (with the next to follow on December 13). Moreover, Balkan music by way of D﻿J Rale and Ivica Millennium will come to the restaurant on December 17.

Holiday bake sale for a good cause at Casements

Irish bar and whiskey advent calendar purveyor Casements on Mission Street will host a bake sale from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. Rachel Strickler will play host to any who would like to hawk their holiday treats for a good cause. Sales from the event will go to Legal Services for Prisoners with Children and the #FreeBlackMamas National Bailout.