Is North Beach’s Go-To for Irish-Indian Fare on the Way Out?

This is a salute to everyone who has a soft spot in their heart for Kennedy’s, San Francisco’s only Irish pub and Indian restaurant combo. But there’s bad news for that same stalwart set of stans: The building that houses the eclectic establishment is up for sale once again. SFGATE reports the building at 1040 Columbus Avenue is going for $6.5 million, and the listing mentions the facilities at Kennedy’s as perks of the purchase.

No seller has been found for the property just yet. This is also not the first time fans have worried about the restaurant and bar’s fate. In 2019 owner Brahma Swami told his loyal legion the business would close via Facebook, only to remain open without any explanation. The business owner, a former cable car conductor who opened up shop in the 1990s, is the only person in San Francisco to claim a popular Irish bar, an Indian restaurant, and a perennial North Beach favorite.

Los Gatos schools dropped $160,000 on a cafeteria consultant

The Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District just hired chef and consultant Paul Boundas to update the menus at the two high schools included in the district. The Mercury News reports Joe Fernandez, former head chef at Original Joe’s in San Jose, was brought onto the team as well. And only for a meager $160,000, plus an additional $2,133 for each day on-site outside of Boundas’ contracted 75 at either school.

What the “tripledemic” means for indoor dining

It’s wise to start thinking about how to keep those holiday dinner parties and get-togethers safe. Now, a conflux of rising COVID cases, seasonal flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — otherwise known as the “tripledemic” — should be considered for those plans, too. For example, the San Francisco Chronicle writes local COVID expert Dr. Bob Wachter of UCSF has suspended all his indoor dining plans. That said, UC Berkeley infectious disease expert John Swartzberg told the paper he believes RSV may have peaked already.

The pizza shop by Popeye’s is turning into a Japanese restaurant

Katsuo & Kombu looks to please all the curry and katsu lovers out there with its new restaurant at 559 Divisadero Street, where Pizzadero is located. Tablehopper reports the business, brought to the Western Addition from the same owners as Hamano in Noe Valley, could open by February 1, if not sooner.

Mural added to classic Inner Sunset bar

Blackthorn, one of Irving Street’s favorite go-tos for liar’s dice and 49ers games, just got a beautiful new mural. Amos Goldbaum, who is known for intricate stencil-like portraits of San Francisco living, finished the piece at the beginning of December.