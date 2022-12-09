 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chef Anthony Strong Is Launching a Pasta Comeback in the Inner Richmond

Plus, a cereal-centric spot opens in Sacramento and more Bay Area food intel

by Dianne de Guzman
Anthony Strong at his former restaurant, Prairie.
Chef Anthony Strong made headlines as one of the first chefs in San Francisco to fold in a market and supply store at his now-closed Mission restaurant Prairie at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. When that shuttered in August 2020, he capital-P pivoted to running a private outdoor catering service, run out of a camper van he dubbed SuperStella, in 2021.

Now, Tablehopper has the scoop on where Strong is landing next: He’s opening a pasta spot that will serve as both a pasta market and a dine-in restaurant on 236 Clement Street. Expect dry and fresh pasta to-go, gluten-free and vegan doughs, and sauces. On the restaurant side, there will be a small menu of pasta dishes that rotate daily with seats available for walk-ins only. Strong expects to open in January 2023.

Saratoga’s parklet program could continue

Saratoga restaurant owners on Big Basin Way have been arguing to keep their outdoor parklets, but a temporary exception with Caltrans that allowed the parklets to be built in 2020 is expiring, meaning the outdoor dining setups along that stretch will need to be taken down by the end of the year. Still, the Mercury News reports Saratoga City Council voted to look into turning parklets permanent next year and will explore long-term solutions to make that a reality.

Pret a Manger lands in California

British and NYC ex-pats (or well-traveled Bay Area diners) may be familiar with the Pret a Manger brand, the prevalent to-go sandwich and coffee shop that’s everywhere in those parts. Now, SFGATE reports the brand is headed to California with “at least 40 units” to be developed in the state over the course of several years. It’s unclear where the new shops will be located, but with 40 in the works, the Bay Area will likely get at least a few.

Cereal lovers, this one’s for you

Cerealism is a new “immersive cereal bar” catering to cereal addicts of all kinds, the Sacramento Bee reports. The “cereal-themed dessert cafe” opened in Old Sacramento. The new spot promises the opportunity to mix cereals, or even add ice cream, alongside plenty of colorful art from local artists.

