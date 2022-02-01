A New Cafe Rains Ube-Infused Sweets on the East Bay, and More Openings

This is a curated list of the Bay Area’s most notable restaurant and bar openings, with new updates published once a week. See an opening we missed? Then drop us a line.

NOE VALLEY — Birch & Rye lures diners into its inviting tree-filled dining room with promises of elegant modern Russian fare including a delicate bird’s nest of savory porridge and stunning tangles of wild mushroom stroganoff on einkorn noodles. This is Moscow-born chef Anya El-Wattar’s first solo restaurant though she previously operated a catering company and spent time in the kitchen at Greens to get her feet wet before opening Birch & Rye for dinner on February 9.

OAKLAND — The idea behind Fruitvale’s new Korner Kitchen & Bar is a little confusing, manager Jessica Seggman acknowledged to the Chronicle – but in short, it’s a commissary kitchen housing some of the East Bay’s buzziest pop-ups (including Bad Walter’s ice cream and Sfizio), plus a bar and events space. The star of bar director Fred Acebo’s drink menu is easily a halo-halo-inspired cocktail made with ube-infused vodka, coconut cream, and banana liqueur.

OAKLAND — As of January 29, Sweet Fingers is back. The Jamaican restaurant was displaced by a fire back in 2019 but has found a new home at 5859 Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland, where fans can fill up on jerk chicken, fried plantains, and more.

OAKLAND — Monster Pho is moving just around the corner to a bigger space in Oakland’s trendy Temescal District, Berkeleyside reports. As of February 2, the kid-friendly Vietnamese restaurant also employs a fleet of robot servers to run bowls of steaming soup from the kitchen to the dining room.

HALF MOON BAY — Husband-and-wife team Sachin Chopra and Shoshana Wolff earned Michelin praise for their San Mateo restaurant All Spice in the 2010s. Now they’ve touched down at Half Moon Bay Airport with Pilot Light, a family-friend cafe with views of the runway.

WALNUT CREEK — Per the Mercury News, Lito might just be the East Bay’s hottest new restaurant. The Miami-inspired dinner destination debuted on January 22 in Walnut Creek and brings with it a menu “that fuses modern Cuban and Jamaican dishes,” the Mercury News describes.

UNION CITY — It’s all ube everything at Cafe 86. But the San Francisco Chronicle warns anyone looking to pick up an ube cookie, cheesecake, or latte to come prepared for long waits as the Filipino sweets cafe (which is part of a Southern California mini-chain) draws big crowds even on weekday afternoons.

SAN MATEO — Fogbird, an airy and elegant new cocktail bar, alighted on the Peninsula on January 12. The approximately 60-seat lounge pours a mix of classic and signature cocktails, which can be paired with small bites such as cheese and charcuterie boards, pretzel knots, and spicy chickpeas.

MERCED — Rainbird, a freshly opened restaurant at the El Capitan hotel, is billing itself as “Merced’s first fine dining destination.” Chef Quentin Garcia heads up the kitchen and brings experience working at the Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena and Blue Note in Napa to the task. The menu looks to spotlight seasonal and local produce in part through fermentation techniques.