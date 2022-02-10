Where to Raise a Pint During SF Beer Week, February 11-20

As San Francisco rallies toward the February 16 lifting of its mask mandate, SF Beer Week returns for 10 days from February 11 through 20 and with it comes a bevy of brewery and bottleshop fun. The official website for SF Beer Week 2022 is a go-to spot for all the events and ephemera that will land throughout the area, including the opening and closing festival weekends, and the full week of activities in between. Plus Eater SF has a standing list of the best breweries in the city, including Anchorhead, which many consider the country’s first craft brewery. Beyond that, here are a few hoppiest parties, places to drink, and packs to take home during this sudsy celebration.

Don’t-miss Beer Week parties

The San Leandro outpost of 21st Amendment Brewery will pour their latest releases this Friday, February 11, for its Beer Week kick-off party. They’ve also got three separate cornhole tournaments at their San Francisco location the day after, in collaboration with San Francisco journalist and cornhole enthusiast Broke Ass Stuart.

Woods Beer & Wine Co., or Woods as they’re known, has all four San Francisco locations lit up for the event. The Lower Haight outpost, Woods Lowside, is celebrating its opening with “Bitter Hibiscus,” an art show by Frantz Jean-baptise. The even includes the special release of the aptly named Raspberry Morpho Hibiscus Ale, and tacos from Poke A-Go-Go. Stop by before the show closes at 11 p.m.

For those looking for hoppy shindigs in the East Bay, Temescal Brewing has curated an impressive list of in-house events. For something earlier and lighter, support local art at the Valentine’s Craft Fair on February 13 from noon to 5 p.m. For something a bit more bacchanal, return on February 19 at noon for their “Aw Shucks” oyster feed and stout release with Rocky Island Oyster Co.

Grab a pint at these bars and breweries

For some, Beer Week might just be a good reminder to get out and grab a beer in public; there are a lot of terrific venues to do just that. Zeitgeist in the Mission has a big open space with long benches to join a group of pals or to sit alone and keep your six-foot-distance game strong. The beer garden has their own Beer Week festivities planning such as a night of Nashville hot chicken wings alongside the music of Nashville Honeymoon on February 16 — but stopping by for an ale will always be a good time.

Fort Point Brewing’s Valencia location has just reopened, which makes your foray into the Mission all the better. Laughing Monk Brewing is the move, though, if you’re more likely to head to the Bayview for a drink; the Egbert Avenue brewery is family-friendly, and pro-pet, for the babies and fur babies out there. It won’t be a surprise to hear that Laughing Monk has a roster of events for the festivities, too. Of particular note, food truck Cousins Maine Lobster is celebrating its Bay Area arrival at the brewery. At 4 p.m. on Friday February 18, co-founders and cousins Jim and Sabin will be on-site, popping Champagne and dishing out lobster rolls, clam chowder, and lobster grilled cheese sandwiches. Later that night, the brewery will host KJ Eileen and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for a karaoke hoedown and the release of “Full of Zin,” a wine-lager hybrid five months in the making.

The Dogpatch “mothership,” as the folks at Harmonic Brewing call their flagship location, is a fine place to drink both inside and outside. While a laid back place to drink beer at any point, they too are joining in the Beer Week fun and games; February 18 they’ll host Gilberth’s Latin Fusion to serve tacos and other Harmonic beer-braised food. The Chase Center location at Thrive City has a kick off party on the first day of Beer Week – advance tickets required.

Pick up beer to-go here

If bars and beer halls feel a bit too risky with omicron lurking about, try these companies and their new offerings for that staycation vibe. Oakland’s Hella Coastal has released a Black History Month beer, collaborating with other breweries in the Bay to highlight Black professionals and pioneers who have been largely overlooked throughout history. Their hazy IPA reps a portrait of Robert Sengstacke Abbot, a journalism defender and early advocate of Langston Hughes.

Also participating in the Black History Month project, Hunter’s Point Brewery has plenty of varieties to take home this year. Mystic Haze is their newest IPA, showcasing notes of pear and red apple, that you can pick up at their location in their eponymous neighborhood. In Bernal Heights, swing by for the debut of their Red Whale IPA, set to release on the first day of beer week, February 11.