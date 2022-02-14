Study Hall, the Highest Rooftop Bar and Restaurant in Berkeley, Opens in March

There’s another new rooftop bar and restaurant landing in the East Bay: Called Study Hall, the self-described lounge will debut atop the new Residence Inn in downtown Berkeley in March and will be the highest rooftop bar and restaurant in the city. The new dining and drinking destination and will offer not only views of the Bay, but also a perch with unobstructed views of the University of California Berkeley campus.

Chef Peter Houck, who was previously Food and Beverage Director at Graduate Berkeley, is leading the kitchen, and a sample menu features the usual suspects like chips and dip, a charcuterie plate, a burger, and a chicken sandwich — though there are some Asian influences as well, such as a green onion pancake served with Kewpie mayo and a kimchi rice bowl.

There’s a a full list of 10 cocktails, too, most of which are riffs on recognizable classics; the Berkelevardier, for example, swaps rye for bourbon along with the usual Campari and sweet vermouth, while the Kombucha Spritz looks to capitalize on the fermented drink’s popularity by substituting it for Prosecco in the Italian afternoon favorite. The beer list will include four rotating seasonal options from local breweries, and the wine list spans sparkling, white, and red options from up and down the California coast.

The Residence Inn opened in late 2021 and is the fourth-tallest building in Berkeley, Berkeleyside reported. The bar and restaurant will be on the 12th floor and will host live music curated by Sawyer Gebauer of the East Bay’s own Catch Prichard.

Though the Bay Area is known for being somewhat lacking when it comes to rooftop dining and drinking options, there’s a growing number opening this spring in both the East Bay and San Francisco including Study Hall in Berkeley; Oakland’s High 5ive; and Kaiyo Rooftop, a Nikkei restaurant and bar near Oracle Park. All are located on the roofs of hotels.

Study Hall opens at the Residence Inn at 2121 Center Street in downtown Berkeley in March.