A Vandal Destroyed San Francisco’s ‘Best Parklet’ and Police Allegedly Let It Happen

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, a vandal destroyed the extravagant parklet at Financial District bar the San Francisco Wine Society on December 31 — and despite the fact that two police officers showed up mid-rampage, they did not prevent him from continuing to tear out the parklet’s windows, remove decorative fireplaces, and rip up carpet and wallpaper, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the property. Security footage of the incident allegedly shows the two officers speaking to the man, searching him, and then driving off, leaving behind the pile of debris the man removed from the parklet, which three firefighters from a station up the street — who reportedly summoned the police in the first place — later cleaned up.

San Francisco Wine Society owner Danielle Kuzinich told the paper she was left “speechless” by the lack of interest the Police Department and District Attorney’s officers seemed to take in her case until the paper began asking questions about it. The parklet, which the Chamber of Commerce named the best in the city, was richly designed to look like a luxe home library and accounted for about 30 percent of the bar’s business during the past two years, she says. [SF Chronicle]

Modern Times shutters Oakland outpost among others

Things are not good over at Modern Times. According to a lengthy post on the brewery’s website, the company finds itself “in immediate and unavoidable [financial] peril,” necessitating the closure of the brewery’s outposts in Oakland, Santa Barbara, Portland, and Los Angeles by the end of the week. “We truly wish that there were another way to resolve the financial issues we now face, but we have been put in a position — by the pandemic and global declines in the craft beer industry — from which this tremendously difficult path is the only way forward for us,” the posts reads.

Off the Grid return to Fort Mason Center on April 1

After two years away, recurring nighttime street food festival Off the Grid will return to Fort Mason this spring, bringing with it more than two dozen food trucks, one bar, and one entertainment stage every Friday night from April to November.

This San Francisco dive bar was like, “Zuckerberg who?”

In a meandering ode to Mission dive the Phone Booth, SFGATE tells of the time Facebook — er, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg once visited the bar with his entourage only to be forced to show his ID by the bar’s bouncer. “There’s not one person working here that would make a big deal about anyone [famous] walking through the door,” co-owner Jared Wendt told SFGATE. As it should be. [SFGATE]