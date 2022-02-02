California Law May Soon Make It Easier to Hunt the Angry Feral Swine Ravaging the Bay Area

As the New York Times so aptly describes, Bay Area residents tend to look benevolently on the region’s wildlife, often approaching the task of coexisting with rattlesnakes, raccoons, and even skunks with compassion. But not so when it comes to the legions of aggressive feral swine that have been wantonly harassing some East and North Bay communities. The Times specifically calls out Oakland, Piedmont, Alameda, and Hayward, all of which draw drinking water from the San Leandro reservoir.

According to the report, officials had to “filter and disinfect every drop” of water in the reservoir because feral swine invaded creek beds and could introduce diseases including E. coli, leptospirosis, giardia, toxoplasmosis, and salmonella into the water supply. On top of the health risks, the angry pigs, which can weigh hundreds of pounds and have “knife-sharp tusks,” also did $110,000 of damage to soccer fields in the city of Lafayette and generally intimidate hikers who then have to retreat up into trees for safety because “pigs can’t climb,” one official explained to the Times.

To combat the assault, state Senator Bill Dodd introduced SB856 earlier this month, which would clear the pathway for hunters with a wild swing validation to kill as many wild swine as they want, all year long. Currently, hunters have to purchase a $25 tag for the right to hunt one wild pig. Animal rights activists and conservation groups generally oppose culling the wild swine, though even Brendan Cummings, conservation director at the Center for Biological Diversity, told the Times he’s not only killed one of the pigs but also would “prefer a California where we had no wild pigs.” And there’s always the chance the brainy beasts will figure out a workaround anyway: “Some experts believe that the swine, smart and somewhat nomadic, will move to areas where hunting is not allowed,” per the Times. [New York Times]

Real estate firm will help FiDi restaurant relocate after all

It’s a case of “you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here” with Sai’s Vietnamese Restaurant and the business’ landlord, New York-based Shvo. As Eater SF reported yesterday, the longstanding Vietnamese restaurant — located on the same block as the iconic Transamerica building — was told it has 30 days to vacate its location; now the landlord is promising to help the business find a new home and “discussing a temporary extension,” the SF Business Times reports. The restaurant, which has been at its current location for nearly four decades, must move due to redevelopment work the owner has planned for the property. [SF Business Times]

Montesacro Pinseria plans two new Bay Area locations

What Now SF reports that Montesacro, the charming Italian restaurant tucked down a narrow street in mid-Market, is taking its pinsa to the Marina. A pending liquor license indicates the restaurant will move into the current home of Karaweik Burmese Cuisine. Tablehopper also reports the restaurant, which has locations in Brooklyn and Portland, will expand to Walnut Creek. [What Now SF/Tablehopper]

Lazy Susan lands in West Portal later this month

Lazy Susan, the Chinese-American restaurant that debuted in 2021 in Hayes Valley, is on the move: the restaurant will open in a new West Portal location at 811 Ulloa Street on February 16, which is also the restaurant’s one year anniversary. The original location on Fell will stay open through Sunday, February 13.

Wilder to host a Puppy Bowl this Sunday

Don’t care about sports balls? Fine. You don’t need to know a thing about football to partake in the Puppy Bowl planned for this Sunday, February 6 at Wilder in the Marina. Starting at noon, humans can enjoy specialty cocktails like the Let’s Pawty (Tito’s, Kahlua, horchata, and cold brew) while dogs can get fresh-baked treats. A percentage of the proceeds from the event will benefit Muttville Senior Dog Rescue; reservations are available on Resy.

