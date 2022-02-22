Asian Grocery Powerhouse 99 Ranch Market to Bring First New Concept Store to San Jose Mall

The people of San Jose should consider themselves lucky: Westfield Oakridge mall will welcome a new slate of businesses in 2022 among them, a new location of 99 Ranch Market. The Mercury News reports the shopping center is bringing on a handful of new tenants now that Sears has hit the road and the food and beverage newcomers include 99 Ranch Market, burger spot Slaters 50/50, Coldstone Creamery, and mochi donut maker Mochinut.

The nation’s largest Asian grocery chain looks to combine dining and shopping in the upcoming San Jose outpost, the Mercury News reports. The store’s opening has been delayed from summer 2021 to sometime this year, but when the space does finally open it will be the first of the supermarket’s new-concept stores and the first inside a mall. Look for prepared Hong Kong-style barbecue, noodles and congee, and dim sum. The company is California-born, founded in Orange County by Taiwanese immigrant Roger Chen in 1984. [Mercury News]

Chez Panisse to bring diners back inside in March

The Chronicle reports the two-year wait is over. Chez Panisse’s general manager Varun Mehra let eager fans know of the restaurant’s reopening via newsletter. Reservations at the legendary East Bay restaurant will be available online starting Monday, February 28 at 9 a.m. The restaurant is down about 25 percent of its capacity, and all guests will need to show proof of booster, not just vaccination, to eat inside. [SF Chronicle]

Chef with Top Chef ties opens pizzeria in Folsom

After working under Top Chef alum Kevin Gillespie at Woodfire Grill in Atlanta and learning from Nancy Oakes at San Francisco’s Boulevard, chef Jordan Davis is headed to the Sacramento suburb of Folsom. The Sacramento Bee writes that Flock Pizzeria off of Highway 50 is open for dinner on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday with lunch and brunch to come soon. [Sacramento Bee]

DoorDash data shows shift away from restaurant orders

In an earnings release on February 16, the San Francisco Business Times reports DoorDash executives announced 14 percent of its customers in the last month ordered from a business that was not a restaurant. The executives believe that percentage will continue to grow, which could mean a bit of breathing room for restauranteurs looking to catch a break from the apps. For others, it could mean the delivery orders that helped them weather the pandemic will begin to fade. [SF Business Times]

Lake Tahoe welcomes new custom cake bakery

The Happy Tiers Bakery cafe is going to open any day now, the Tahoe Daily Tribune reports. Owners Andrea and Jason Jurss have worked service in the area for many years, and are happy to offer their community a cup of coffee after hitting the slopes. [Tahoe Daily Tribune]

Popular tortilla business up for sale on Instagram

Wanna buy a tortilleria? Following in the footsteps of soon-to-open pizzeria Shuggie’s, Alma Semillera is using social media to find financial investors. The business is closing and looking for a buyer on Instagram. Popular Nob Hill business Tehona Mercado has been a stockist for the company, which championed Mesoamerican food preparation and ingredients.