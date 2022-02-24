Raising Cane’s Cult-Favorite Fried Chicken Tenders Are Finally Coming to the Bay Area

There are a small number of fast food restaurants with the power to conjure as many strong emotions as Raising Cane’s (in California In-N-Out comes to mind and don’t get the Texans started on Whataburger). The chain, which got its start in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996, consistently draws long lines of cars itching to get their fix of fried chicken tenders plus — and here’s the real draw, as anyone who’s tasted it knows — a side of the chain’s peppery sauce to dip them in.

Well there’s good news for Bay Area Craniacs: the San Francisco Chronicle confirms the company has plans to expand to the Bay Area with three locations set to open throughout 2022. Sadly, San Franciscans will have to cross a bridge to get a taste; the restaurants are planned for Berkeley (2580 Bancroft Way), Oakland (8430 Edgewater Drive), and Hayward (26231 Mission Boulevard). [SF Chronicle]

Four Barrel Coffee is coming to the Outer Sunset

As previously reported by Hoodline, Outer Sunset’s Black Bird Bookstore is on the move — not far, just up the street — as a cannabis dispensary will take over its current home. The new location of Kathryn Gratham’s exceptionally edited store includes plans for a large outdoor space where readers will be able sit and enjoy a cup of Four Barrel Coffee, a shop employee confirmed to Eater SF. The new Black Bird is set to open on March 7.

Bay Area candymakers ‘came from the bottom’

The Family Treat’s Shop is much more than a Hayward-born candy business. It’s Yulanda and Jerome Bearden’s chance at a better life for them and their five children. The Mercury News reports that the Beardens, who met in Sacramento in 2009 after growing up in the Bay Area, worked with the Family Emergency Shelter Coalition to find an apartment, secure a bit of money, and get their business started. [Mercury News]

Three Tea Bowls elevates the East Bay matcha game

Sisters Eunice, Elaine and Gigi Lam have quickly made a name for themselves in the East Bay tea game. The Chronicle writes that since they debuted Three Tea Bowls in November 2021 the sisters have become known for the precision and excellence of their matcha lattes. [SF Chronicle]

Red Bay Coffee swirls into Shake Shack

On March 4, Keba Konte’s Oakland-born coffee business is releasing a limited edition product called the Wake & Shake, a milkshake featuring custard, coffee, and maple syrup. To celebrate, Shake Shack’s first East Bay outpost in Oakland at 1954 Telegraph Avenue will put on a party. The festivities will feature Red Bay’s coffee van, Oakland musician KevChoice and students from the Oakland School for the Arts, and local artist Jarold Cadion who will use Red Bay Coffee as his medium to create portraits and paintings.

Petaluma diner might serve the Bay’s biggest breakfasts

A pancake the size of an extra-large pizza, dubbed “The Joint,” is too big to fit on the table. That’s what a longtime customer tells ABC7 about Sam’s Joint, a 50s diner in Petaluma. The french toast, topped with marionberry cream cheese, is another fan favorite. [ABC7]