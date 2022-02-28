Michelin-Starred Wine Country Destination SingleThread to Close for at Least a Month After Small Fire

Fans of Kyle and Katina Connaughton’s three Michelin-star wine country restaurant and farm SingleThread will be sad to hear the dining destination suffered a blow last week when a fire spread from the kitchen to the roof. Fans will be even sadder to hear that, while there were no injuries due to the small blaze, the 37th best restaurant in the world will remain closed for at least the next month, according to posts on the restaurant’s social media on Monday.

SoCoNews reports the small duct fire broke out at the Healdsburg restaurant and farm on Friday, February 19. Healdsburg Fire Chief Jason Boaz told SoCoNews fire crews responded after multiple calls about smoke and fire on the roof of the building in the heart of downtown Healdsburg. While the fire was contained in about 10 minutes, the restaurant posted on both their Facebook and Instagram on February 28 to let customers know they’d be staying closed for the month of March — with no specific opening date in sight.

Eater SF reached out to SingleThread for comment but did not hear back by publication time.

The post goes on to explain the restaurant’s exhaust system needs repairing, so no firm reopening date can be offered at this point. Reservations for April, which would typically open on March 1, will not be made available online. SingleThread staff will be in touch with those who had reservations at the restaurant or inn during the month of March to process refunds of booking fees. The restaurant’s collaboration with New York City’s Atomix restaurant is also being postponed to a later date.

Hailed as the biggest restaurant opening of the year back in 2016, the Connaughton’s riff on Japanese cuisine with a Northern Californian sensibility quickly became a mainstay for travel guide writers and wine sippers, named as the One to Watch in 2016 by World’s 50 Best and making it onto the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2018 where it has stayed ever since.

