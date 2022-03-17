Essential San Francisco Italian Restaurant La Ciccia Is Being Sold to New Owners

Brace yourselves: One of San Francisco’s most beloved Italian restaurants is being sold to new owners. Tablehopper broke the news earlier this week reporting that the husband-and-wife owners of La Ciccia, the Noe Valley gem known for its seafood-centric menu of Sardinian specialities, will sell the restaurant to a South Bay restaurant group in the coming weeks. According to Tablehopper, Massimiliano Conti and Lorella Degan cite the pandemic as at least part of the reason for the sale, adding that Degan also needs foot surgery (which she’s been putting off) and Conti hopes to go back to Italy to spend time with his mother.

As those who’ve eaten at the restaurant during its 16-year run know, La Ciccia’s charm comes largely from its owners, with Conti in the kitchen and Degan hosting in the cozy dining room. So even though the couple say the restaurant’s new owners plan to keep La Ciccia open with the same menu, recipes, and team, it’s hard to imagine that a little of magic won’t be lost in the shuffle. For those who want to squeeze in a final visit, the couple’s last day will be Saturday, April 16. Best of luck snagging a reservation. [Tablehopper]

San Francisco suspends fines for parklet owners until 2023

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday to extend existing parklet permits and suspend fines for parklets not in line with new city regulations until April 2023. The move comes after the San Francisco Chronicle reported a number of restaurant and bar owners received notices their parklets weren’t up to code and faced the choice to pay fines, make costly changes, or tear them down altogether. [Chronicle]

Woman returns stolen $4K bottle of cognac

A woman who made headlines after swiping a 100-year-old bottle of cognac valued at $4,000 from a San Jose restaurant has since fessed up and returned the goods, NBC Bay Area reports. The restaurant owner declined to press charges. [NBC]

Christopher Kostow’s Jewish deli debuts Friday in Napa

Chef Christopher Kostow, formerly of the Restaurant at Meadowood, debuts his Jewish deli counter at Oxbow Public Market in Napa this Friday, March 18, the Chronicle reports. The chef, who faced allegations of fostering a toxic workplace at the Michelin-starred restaurant in 2020, is serving Montreal-style boiled bagels, cultured butter, and a Reuben made with kimchi. [Chronicle]

Sacramento-area restaurant drops Russian reference in name

A Carmichael restaurant has changed its came to Firebird Restaurant — dropping “Russia” from the middle — in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. “We don’t want to support Russia and what they’re doing because we don’t think this is right,” restaurant owner Alexandru Sirbu told the Sacramento Bee. [Bee]

Mochi bakery Third Culture to open 2 new San Francisco locations

Technicolor mochi muffin bakery Third Culture will open new shops in the Mission District and Inner Sunset, the Chronicle reports. The Mission shop, located at 1186 Valencia Street, should debut in July, with the Inner Sunset location at 549 Irving Street expected to open by late fall. [Chronicle]