San Francisco Spring Restaurant Week Returns In Full Force April 1-10

Finally diners can carouse through San Francisco restaurants like Bacchus once more. San Francisco Restaurant Week returns April 1 to April 10 – and this time, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association’s bi-annual event looks a bit more standard than in the last few years, when events were to-go only and/or spread across disparate days.

During the event, restaurants throughout the city will offer prix fixe lunch, brunch, and dinner menus for takeout, delivery, and/or indoor and outdoor dining. Options at participating restaurants run a small gamut: some will offer just brunch or lunch — two or more items or courses priced at $10, $15, $25, or $30 — and some will offer just dinner — three or more items or courses priced at $30, $45, $65, or $75. Others still will offer a combination of brunch, lunch, and dinner options.

The list of participating restaurants already includes more than 115 businesses, and the association anticipates the list to grow throughout the week (here’s a list of participating restaurants from fall 2021). The lineup of what menus and price points each restaurant plans to provide can be found here. So far fans can expect offerings from:

Cassava – Dinner for $45

Chezchez – Dinner for $30 and $65

China Live – Dinner for $45

Donaji – Lunch for $15, dinner for $30

Fiorella (Clement, Polk, and Sunset) – Dinner for $45 and brunch at the Sunset outpost for $25

Lazy Susan – Lunch for $15

LUNA American Brasserie – Lunch for $25, dinner for $45

Montesacro SF – Lunch for $25, dinner for $45

Penny Roma – Dinner for $65

Rooh – Dinner for $75

Wayfare Tavern – Dinner for $45

A full list of participating restaurants can be found on the organization’s website, and stay tuned on Instagram for updates.