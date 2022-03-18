Businesses in San Francisco’s Little Russia Say They’re Being Impacted by War in Ukraine

Some business owners in San Francisco’s Little Russia neighborhood say their businesses are feeling the impact of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. ABC7 reports Alex Miretsky, who owns Eastern European market Europa Plus on Geary Boulevard, is one of several business owners who has been contacted by people demanding the businesses stop selling any Russian products as a way to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Down the street at Moscow & Tbilisi Bakery, the business owners, who are from Georgia, have had a similar experience. People have come into the store asking them to remove any mention of Russia from the shop. A Russian refugee named Daniel Korennoi, who made it to the Bay Area just a week ago, told ABC7 he thinks small business owners who left Europe years ago ought to be left alone.

Santa Cruz Starbucks employee runs for state assembly

Santa Cruz teen Joe Thompson, who’s been a key player in organizing the Santa Cruz Starbucks Workers’ Union drives, is running for State Assembly. Longtime District 28 Assemblymember Mark Stone, who was first elected to the State Assembly in 2012, did not file for this year’s race, so the county extended the deadline. This allowed Thompson and a few others to throw their names in the hat. Thompson says he’s excited to use the support of the Starbucks Union to be the face of the labor generation.

Korean American chef talks about safety for women of color

San Francisco’s Big Bad Wolf Dining Club, led by Korean American chef Haejin Chun, was founded as a safe space of empowerment for women of color. On the one-year anniversary of the killing of six Asian American women in Atlanta, Chun shares her experiences of fear with the Chronicle.

Fiorella launches fundraiser for Ukraine

San Francisco Italian food destination Fiorella is giving customers a sunflower seed each time they dine at one of their three restaurants between March 18-25. Each seed represents a $1 donation to World Central Kitchen or Jewish Community Federation’s Ukrainian Relief Fund, the customer’s choice — by putting the seed in a labeled jar, the diner donates a dollar to one of the causes. The “Seeds for the Future” campaign is inspired by Fiorella co-founder Boris Nemchenok, who is half Ukrainian. He was raised in the Richmond and Sunset neighborhoods from the time he was three years old after living as a refugee in Italy.

Meet the Oakland coffee lover showing big love to local brew

Heading to Bicycle Coffee to refill a boba latte, on account of the leftover tapioca pearls, is commonplace for Cecilia “Cecy” Lopez. Berkelyside covers the story of an Oakland caffeine fan who has an impressive dedication to documenting the little shops and espresso shots of her town.