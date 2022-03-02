Restoration Hardware Is Hiring For Its Massive New Atrium Restaurant in The Dogpatch

Strolling along Pier 70, it’s hard to miss the behemoth Bethlehem Steel administrative building at the corner of Illinois and 20th streets. And by the end of the month, one should be able to pick up a fancy armchair while enjoying an order of farm eggs with creme fraiche at the pier, too. Restoration Hardware, the Corte Madera-based furniture company with a diehard fanbase, tells San Francisco Business Times they plan to open their newest tribute to the good and very aesthetically pleasing life by the end of March. The five-story flagship was recently detailed at 80,000 square feet of shopping, dining, and offices in the historic San Francisco building.

Pier 70 will play host to a number of new tenants as the redevelopment project in Dogpatch continues, SFGate reported in 2016. “Urgent” job postings for the new RH store and restaurant are looking to pay hospitality employees anywhere from $40 to $50 an hour. [San Francisco Business Times/SFGATE]

Former Atelier Crenn and Kinjo chefs to open new Korean restaurant

Chefs Jin Lim and Ethan Min are flipping the former Izakaya Kou space on Geary Boulevard and Fillmore Street into Ban Sang, a fancy yet approachable Korean restaurant. The Chronicle reports diners can look for $70 set menus from the Korean chefs, who met in culinary school, by April. [Chronicle]

How Santa Barbara spawned a burrito empire

No two burritos were the same. That’s what made Freebirds World Burritos near the UC Santa Barbara campus so wonderful, in addition to its extended hours and well-known secret menu, writes SFGATE. The original 1987 location is more or less untouched after all this time, like the prize jewel that it is. [SFGATE]

A San Francisco cookie entrepreneur with a cause

Rachel Bieber likes to run Russian Hill to keep herself focused on her goals, which include becoming a professional salsa dancer and selling cookies to end sex trafficking. Or so the blogger behind Food and Courage says. She’s making strides on the cookie front now that her gluten-free, dairy-free and all natural sugar-based cookies are in shops throughout the city including at the Coffee Movement and Breck’s in the Richmond. ABC 7 reports that 10 percent of profits go to Thorn, an organization dedicated to ending sex trafficking. [ABC7]

Starbird roosts in Corte Madera

The 10th California location of fried chicken and tech-centric Starbird is opening in the Corte Madera Town Center. One can order all of the favorite Starbirds-branded items, such as Starbirds Salads, Starbird Bowls, and Starbird Wings, What Now SF reports. The chicken is gluten-free, antibiotics-free, and has lots of VC money behind it as the business looks to enter further NorCal markets throughout the next two years. [What Now SF]