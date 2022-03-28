Saint Frank Coffee to Open New Downtown San Francisco Cafe Just Off The Embarcadero

Saint Frank Coffee, the well respected San Francisco-based coffee roaster with locations in Russian Hill and Menlo Park, will expand with a fourth outpost just a block from the Embarcadero. According to a press release, the coffee producer has signed a lease for a space on the ground floor of the new Mira tower, a 400-foot-tall luxury residence tower located on the corner of Spear and Folsom streets in downtown San Francisco.

Saint Frank’s newest cafe will occupy 1,620 square feet of retail space along Folsom Street, and the cafe will serve the roaster’s usual line up of coffee and single origin espresso drinks. Though Saint Frank operates three additional cafes — the Russian Hill outpost on Polk, plus two locations in Menlo Park including one on the Facebook campus — only the Polk shop and Menlo Park location on Alma Street are currently open. There’s also an ongoing pop-up open at 1401 Polk Street from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, per the company’s Instagram.

Saint Frank joins at least two other food and beverage tenants signing onto the Mira lineup. A new watering hole called Mili Wine Bar will also open in a space on the corner of Folsom and Spear and will offer wines by the bottle and glass, as well as appetizers and small plates. Co-founder Shubhra Sarkar says the wine bar will “showcase different cultures by serving up flights of wines from around the world.” Fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen took the largest ground floor space in the tower and opened its location in December 2021.