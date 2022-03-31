Noe Valley Burger Favorite Hi-Way Is Now Open in North Beach

North Beach residents have a new burger spot in the ‘hood. Hi-Way Burger & Fries, a neighborhood favorite of Noe Valley families for a number of years now, has opened a second location at 411 Columbus Avenue. Customers can find the causal counter-service spot on Columbus between Stockton and Vallejo, in the former Cafe Puccini space just across the street from the former Stinking Rose location (the iconic and notoriously fragrant restaurant relocated earlier this year to a new home up the street).

Hi-Way’s speciality is, obviously, burgers — specifically burgers made with 100 percent grass-fed beef served on locally made sesame seed buns. Beyond that there are also chicken sandwiches (fried, club, spicy, etc.), hot dogs, and a salad. Side options go beyond just hand-cut classic fries, to include sweet potato, cheese-covered, and garlicky varieties. Onion rings, shishito peppers, and fried broccoli crowns round out the list. Online ordering is available through the Hi-Way Burger website.

Maison Nico plans extended closure for renovations

Maison Nico, the French-inspired bakery and cafe in FiDi, will close for a few months to undergo renovations. Per the restaurant’s website, the last day to get your pâté en croûte and brioche feuilletée fix is this Sunday, April 3. Speaking with Eater SF earlier this week, co-owner Andrea Delaroque said they will be upgrading the kitchen to fit their baking needs and to allow the team to expand baking operations. The exact timing of their return will depend on equipment deliveries, but they’re aiming for a mid-summer return.

Taiwan’s Wanpo Tea Shop opens second Silicon Valley outpost

Boba drinkers in Cupertino can add a new shop to their must-try lists: the Mercury News reports an outpost of Wanpo Tea Shop, a popular international boba chain founded in Taiwan, has opened its doors. It’s only the second Wanpo Tea Shop in the States, the first being in Palo Alto.

Berkeley is getting a self-proclaimed ‘swanky pizza lounge’

The former Lalime’s space on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley will become a new restaurant called Three.One Four…a Swanky Pizza Lounge, Berkeleyside reports. The team behind the restaurant includes Temescal resident Brandon Wilson; serial food and beverage entrepreneur Josh Sizemore; and Mario Vollera, the Italian chef behind Venice Beach pizza and wine spot South End.

Scrappy Oakland bar the Stork Club may return from the dead

The Stork Club may be coming back, per a report from SFGATE. As Eater SF reported in 2020, the 100-year-old bar and music venue shuttered during the pandemic and then announced it would not reopen. Now, public records show one of the owners of Eli’s Mile High Club, another popular East Bay dive, has purchased the bar. No word yet on what he plans to do with it though.

The future looks uncertain for Popeyes on Divisadero

Hoodline reports Popeyes on Divisadero could be endangered as the property on which the fast-food restaurant sits has hit the market. It’s up for sale for a cool $2,395,000 — below market value, for anyone wondering — in case any fried chicken sandwich enthusiasts want to swoop in and save the day.