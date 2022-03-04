Michelin-Starred SingleThread Pivots to Selling Produce Boxes While Closed Due to Fire

After a small duct fire spread and forced an extended temporary closure of their restaurant, the owners of three Michelin-star wine country destination SingleThread, Kyle and Katina Connaughton, have decided to create a new revenue stream for themselves.

With the restaurant closed for at least the entire month of March, the husband-and-wife team find themselves with an abundance of produce from the farm that they, obviously, can’t serve to guests. To keep it from going bad on the farm, and to find an avenue to connect with fans, they’ve instead decided to offer SingleThread farm boxes for sale and for pick up.

The box showcases seasonal produce from the farm, in addition to flowers — plus some of SingleThread team’s favorite pantry staples. SingleThread’s 5th Anniversary Ale, made in collaboration with Russian River Brewing, is also available to add to the box. Priced at $95, the Farm Box will be available for purchase via Tock on Monday, March 7. Currently, the boxes are only available for pick-up at the SingleThread restaurant on two occasions: Thursday, March 10 and Thursday, March 17 from 2 to 6 p.m.

SingleThread’s loyal fanbase (amongst them actress Brie Larson, apparently) have shown an outpouring of support since the news of the closure on February 28. The 37th best restaurant in the world will remain closed for at least the next month and is not taking reservations for April either, at least at this point. The team is still unsure of when the restaurant and inn will be open to customers but tells Eater SF they’re meeting next week to discuss dates. Stay tuned for updates.

