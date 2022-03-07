Weekly Food Truck Festival Off The Grid Returns to Fort Mason on April 1. Here’s the Full Lineup.

It’s been more than two years since Off the Grid, the Bay Area’s prolific food truck event organizer, last gathered dozens of trucks to feed thousands of diners on Friday nights at Fort Mason. But as San Francisco slowly returns to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, for better or worse, it’s finally time to head back out to the bayfront for an end-of-the week mobile food festival.

Off the Grid will resume its weekly food truck event at Fort Mason on Friday, April 1 from 5-10 p.m. with the event taking place every week until November 11. Fans can expect about 25 trucks, one bar, and a live music stage. Some of the Bay Area’s most popular trucks will ride in for the event’s 12th season including Chicken Bros, Vegan Mob, El Fuego, Al Carajo, and Brazuca Grill — with more names to join the mix in the coming weeks.

Here’s the full lineup for the April 1 event:

New to Off the Grid

Returning to Fort Mason Center

Starting in May, the organizers will also begin rolling out a series of themed nights. For example, there’s a Taco Takeover planned for the first event in May, which will feature “the best taco food trucks found in the Bay Area,” according to a press release. June brings about Off the Grid’s’ birthday so they’re also planning a celebration for that.

In early 2021 Off the Grid founder Matt Cohen told Eater SF he didn’t expect to bring back Off the Grid’s larger scale markets, including the Fort Mason flagship event, until late 2021 at the earliest. Part of the delay, he explained, stemmed from the high up-front cost of resuming the weekly festival, which previously featured both trucks and food tents. So far, the company has brought back some of its smaller events; the San Francisco Chronicle reports its operating at about half of its pre-pandemic level in part because it hasn’t resumed many of the events that served downtown lunch crowds, though events at Levi’s Plaza and Vallejo & Front are back on. The Sunday event on the Presidio lawn has also yet to return.

For more information check the Off the Grid website.