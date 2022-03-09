 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Here’s When 99 Ranch Market Opens Its New Concept Store at Westfield Oakridge in San Jose

The newest South Bay outpost of the Asian American grocery store opens on March 22

by Lauren Saria
A view of a frozen food aisle at 99 Ranch Market. 99 Ranch Market

San Jose shoppers heading to the mall for a new outfit or pair of shoes will soon be able to pick up fresh produce, frozen dumplings, and prepared hot foods, too. According to a spokesperson for Asian grocery powerhouse 99 Ranch Market, the grocery superstore will debut its newest outpost at South Bay shopping destination Westfield Oakridge on Tuesday, March 22 with a grand opening celebration planned for Saturday, March 26.

For those who haven’t stepped inside a 99 Ranch Market store before, the outlets are known and well-loved for their expansive selections of fresh ingredients — from produce to meats and seafood — plus the wide array of imported food products from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand.

And at the soon-to-open San Jose store, customers will also be able to pick up a range of hot prepared foods from the in-store deli and several quick-service food counters, making this new store more of a “food destination,” than just a grocery outlet, the company says. Available hot food items will include “made-to order BBQ, Taiwanese Burrito (Run Bing), and red bean cakes,” per the company website, as well as dim sum including handmade dumplings, bun, rice noodle rolls, baked pork puffs, and steamed pork ribs.

The store will also offer free same-day delivery for orders over $49 and in-store pick-up.

A row of aisles stocked with food items.
The produce section with bins of apples and other fruit.
The meat section with a sign reading “Smart Choices.”
An aisle filled with colorful boxes of food products.
A bakery section near the checkout stands.
A cashier center with a sign that says “Customer Service.”

99 Ranch Market at Westfield Oakridge (925 Blossom Hill Road) in San Jose will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday.

