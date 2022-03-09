Share All sharing options for: Marlowe and Its Legendary Burger Return to SoMa After 2-Year Pandemic Hiatus

As the city continues to roll back pandemic-related restrictions on indoor dining, one of downtown San Francisco’s favorite neighborhood haunts rises from its pandemic slumber. Marlowe, a stylish SoMa destination for an excellent burger and stiff cocktail since 2010, reopened for indoor and patio dining earlier this month — and it’s got a fresh look, a new management organization, and the same well-loved menu of New American classics. “I’m excited to bring back what the neighborhood has always loved about Marlowe, great food and atmosphere where everyone always feels at home,” says executive chef Jennifer Puccio.

For those who’ve long loved the stylish bistro located on Townsend near Fourth Street, there should be plenty to take in. Marlowe returns with many of its most recognizable dishes back on the menu including, of course, the legendary Marlowe burger, but also a thick cut pork chop, roasted poulet vert, and deviled eggs. For lunch, the fried chicken sandwich is back, plus the McMarlowe barbecue lamb rib sandwich. New dinner additions include charred octopus, smoked duck salad, and warm gougères with Camembert fondue. Check out the full lunch and dinner menus below.

But there are a handful of changes to mention; most notably, the restaurant is no longer a part of Big Night Restaurant Group, though partners James Nicholas and executive chef Jennifer Puccio persist as co-owners. Much of the pre-pandemic back-of-house team has also returned including chef de cuisine James Choate, and Park Tavern veteran Patrick Winterkorn is stepping in as general manager.

The space, which was originally done by none other than star designer Ken Fulk, did get a refresh with new details including custom cowhide chairs and stools, new art, and new dining room lighting. There’s also a refurbished outdoor patio for events and private dining. A new addition to the team, Andrew Jones is leading the bar and cocktail program, which now features specialty cocktails such as Karl the Fog (gin, elderflower, sage, lime, and egg white), the Desert Rose (tequila, prickly pear, jalapeño, and lime) , and a take on the classic Ranch Water.

Marlowe is open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch , and will return to two services, seven days per week by Monday, April 4.