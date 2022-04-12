This Valencia Street Irish Pub Could Soon Be Demolished to Make Way for A New High Rise

It seems the Phoenix in the Mission will soon be no longer.

The owner of the Irish pub received permits last week that clear the way for the current building to be demolished to make way for the construction of a six-story, mixed-use building in its place, Hoodline reports. The progress comes after the project was halted in 2020 due to a discretionary review called by a neighbor over the new building potentially interfering with their apartment’s sunlight; they later withdrew their application for review.

The pub’s owner has sought to develop the mixed-use building — which will include 19 “Single Room Occupancy” units — in place of The Phoenix since 2018. A closing date for the bar has not yet been announced.

Ambrosia Bakery hit with city fines after hiring trimmer for overgrown tree

Neighbors and locals are rallying around Ambrosia Bakery owner Keith Troung after the city hit him with a $4,460 fine after Troung hired someone to cut back a tree he and other businesses owners said was dangerously blocking a stop sign, ABC 7 News reports. The businesses had previously requested the tree be trimmed back, but a city inspector did not think it needed to be trimmed immediately, and “wasn’t completely covered.”

“We made the determination it wasn’t urgent and that it could wait until scheduled pruning this year,” Department of Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon told the news outlet. Beyond the illegal tree trimming, it was further found that the trees weren’t pruned correctly by the tree trimmer. A petition with 1,500 signatures has asked the city to overturn the fine.

It looks like the Marina is getting more tacos

There’s finally been some movement at the 1875 Union Street space that once housed Hollow Cow: the San Francisco Business Times reports a new business was registered with the city under the name Sacred Taco. There’s not too many details about the restaurant itself, but the publication states a Type 47 license was included in the sale (along with furniture, fixtures and equipment) which will allow the new spot to serve harder drinks alongside beer and wine.

Oakland bakery asked to create almond cookie for movie premiere

Oakland-based bakery Annie’s T Cakes was tapped by the production company of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to make the almond cookie seen in the movie for the San Francisco Castro Theatre premiere, KQED reports. Luckily, she had already been working on a version of the cookie before being asked to present it to the movie crowds, as well as the Michelle Yeoh.