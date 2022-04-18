Neighbors Forced a Popular Bar Out of This East Bay Space. Now a New Owner Wants to Try Again

A new tenant is taking a shot at the prize of opening a bar within walking distance of the historic Fox Theater in Oakland. The San Francisco Business Times reports Cory Hunt, also behind Bay Area bars including Soda Popinsky’s in San Francisco and First Edition in Oakland, plans to open a new bar called Night Heron in the space formerly occupied by Jennifer Colliau’s Here’s How at 1780 Telegraph. According to the Business Times, Hunt had to make a handful of accommodations in order to acquire a conditional use permit to open the bar; Bay Area residents may remember Colliau’s monthslong drama with neighbors who were unhappy to have a bar tennant in the building, which ended with the bar’s closure after just 10 months.

According to a city project planning application, Hunt plans for Night Heron to offer ”low-key, mellow vibe.” He also promises to have a “security person” on staff Thursday through Sunday until the bar closes. The role is more than a bouncer — the person’s main goal will be to “ensure that patrons do not disrupt neighbors upstairs.” There’s no firm opening date in sight for the bar just yet.

Inner Sunset cafe robbed over the weekend

Kenzie Benesh and Isabella Bertorelli’s cantina and cafe Yo Tambien was broken into in the middle of the night on April 16. According to a Nextdoor post, the thief broke in between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m., and the suspect — described as a white male in their mid 40s who left in a white van — took all the bottles of wine that lined the wall, the cash from the register, kitchen knives, and more. The business let their fans know that they are alright, but still a bit rattled, in an Instagram post.

The Bay Area’s first Eataly inches closer to opening

As Eater SF first reported in 2019, Eataly, a New York-born food emporium and homage to Italy’s food and culinary methods, is opening a massive location at Westfield Valley Fair in the next few months. Hoodline reports the company is holding job fairs to staff all roughly 300 roles it needs for the three-story operation.

Sacramento barista takes third at national competition

Cora Coffee opened in downtown Sacramento in February, and by April their coffee manager, MiMo, placed third in the United States Coffee In Good Spirits Championship. According to the Sacramento Bee, the drinks MiMo made were coffee cocktails such as matcha lemonades with rum and boozy pineapple upside down cake drinks.

Thrillist trashes Oakland Coliseum’s food options

Thrillist is looking to make a few enemies in Oakland, it seems — according to SFGATE, the online magazine ranked RingCentral Coliseum as the worst destination for food in the MLB. The favorite item by their standards were the variety of offerings from the food trucks outside. Maybe they prefer the fare at Oracle Park?

Help us track down Nic Cage’s square tube pasta spot in San Francisco

Last but not least: deputy editor Dianne de Guzman caught this random item from a recent Nicolas Cage AMA on Reddit, in which a Redditor asked what his favorite pasta shape is, and Cage replied with this gem of an answer: “I once went to an Italian restaurant in San Francisco about 25 years ago with Charlie Sheen because they had square tube pasta and he was very interested in trying square tube pasta and we did and we loved it so much we went back the next day to try it again.” (link)

Cage famously owned a house in San Francisco during this time period, so it’s not completely odd that he frequented restaurants around here in the late 90s. Still, there’s so many questions to be answered. Do you know which restaurant this is? Any clue about what pasta shape/dish they were eating? Are you a server who remembered hearing about both Nic Cage and Charlie Sheen visiting a San Francisco restaurant two days in a row? Let Dianne know about it: dianne@eater.com or @diannedeguzman on Twitter.