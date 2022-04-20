Here’s What’s Next for Chef Behind Now-Shuttered Oakland Caribbean Restaurant Miss Ollie’s

It’s only been about a month since chef Sarah Kirnon, owner of beloved Oakland restaurant Miss Ollie’s, announced plans to close the business at the end of March. Now, KQED has the scoop on what’s next: Kirnon says she plans to launch a trio of spin-off projects that will allow her to continue bringing Afro-Caribbean food to the Bay Area. First, she’s working on a takeout window attached to a commissary kitchen (exact location to be announced at a later date) out of which she’ll serve a tight menu of Miss Ollie’s favorites. The to go-only spot, which she hopes to debut as early as June, will sell daily specials like oxtails and fried chicken, plus one or two staples.

Kirnon also tells KQED she’s planning to host monthly chef’s table events for those who crave a full sit-down dining experience. At these tasting menu dinners, Kirnon will open the takeout window space for a restaurant-style experience, featuring a menu of “weird Caribbean food” like sea urchin and Dungeness crab porridge. She’s also working on a space for a Caribbean patty and coffee shop in downtown Oakland, where she’ll serve traditional Caribbean sweet cakes, Creole doughnuts, and coffee sourced from Haiti. Don’t expect lattes though, Kirnon says she’ll keep it simple with just drip coffee and condensed milk.

Oakland absinthe-maker legally changed her name to Absinthia

Meet Absinthia Vermut, the woman behind West Oakland’s Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits and distiller of small-batch absinthe. Vermut tells the Mercury News she fell in love with absinthe at an event hosted by the free spirited group that launched Burning Man and then legally changed her name to reflect her passion for the “green fairy.”

Persian steakhouse relocating to downtown Palo Alto

Arya Steakhouse, a Persian restaurant in Redwood City, is moving to downtown Palo Alto, per the San Francisco Business Times. The restaurant’s owners say their 10 year lease is ending at their current space, so they’re taking the opportunity to move into the vacant former Tam Tam location at 140 University Avenue, near Stanford University and the CalTrain station.

Here’s how you can get Langer’s Deli pastrami sandwiches in the Bay Area

Langer’s Deli, the classic Los Angeles diner lauded for serving some of the best pastrami sandwiches in the country, is now available for delivery throughout the Bay Area via Locale for a $5 delivery fee. Other Los Angeles favorites also available via the delivery startup as of April 18 include Burritos La Palma, Harry’s Berries, and San Pedro Fish Market.

Snag tickets now for summer food and drink festivals

The 2022 Outside Lands lineup is out so if you were waiting to pull the trigger on your ticket purchase, now’s the time. Headliners include Green Day, SZA, and Post Malone — but never forget the three-day festival, running from August 7-9 at Golden Gate Park, also hosts scores of food and drink vendors. Stay tuned for more updates about this year’s don’t-miss eats.

Beer lovers may also want to save the date or purchase tickets now for Sierra Nevada’s Beer Camp, which goes down May 14-15 at Sierra Nevada’s hop field in Chico. The event promises lots of cold beer plus games like human foosball, hungry human hippos, keg bowling, and a silent disco.