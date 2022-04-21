San Francisco Restaurant Owner Calls on Bay Area Restaurants to Raise Money for War Refugees From Tigray

For the past two years, San Francisco native Mellay Menelik has grown accustomed to a harsh reality of life in the north Ethiopian countryside, where it’s commonplace to drink river water and dodge bombs, she says. Born and raised in San Francisco’s Fillmore District, she moved to her parents’ birth country of Ethiopia in summer 2019 to open a second location of their family’s SoMa restaurant Moya and start a farm. Now, at 34, she says living in Ethiopia was more challenging than she ever could have imagined. Between COVID and the launch of a war between Tigrayans and the Ethiopian central government in November 2020, the last few years have been devastating. “The day the war started was the day I planted our first plants for the first harvest,” Menelik recalls.

Returning to the Bay Area at the end of 2021, Menelik is drawing attention to the ongoing civil war in Ethiopia, calling on Bay Area restaurants to host fundraising events to help victims. Ethiopian restaurants including Blue Nile and Mela Bistro in Oakland have stepped up; in October the owner of Mela Bistro hosted a gala in Sausalito and raised more than $50,000 for victims of the war. Now Menelik says Moya hopes to bring in funds through their restaurant, too. “There’s a link to help Ukraine everywhere, and I understand that,” Menelik says. “I feel horrible to even bring that up to justify what I’m saying, but there is just nothing done for Tigray.”

Menelik’s family has deep ties to the restaurant industry in San Francisco; for five years they owned Cafferata, a 100-year-old North Beach business on the corner of Columbus and Filbert avenues that’s now known as Piazza Pellegrini. Then, in 2009, the family opened Moya in SoMa, though a fire had them out of commission for a few years before they reopened in 2012 on 9th and Mission streets. Menelik’s mother Fana Alemayehu is a microbiologist but says she never felt she got a fair shake at the science career she dreamt of; so after launching her successful restaurants in San Francisco, Alemayehu traveled to India to learn more about how science applies to food production. Then she set her eyes on starting a farm in Ethiopia, and a restaurant too, which is how Menelik found her way to Tigray, the northernmost regional state in Ethiopia, just before the war started.

Menelik dropped out of school at the University of San Francisco in her senior year rather than finishing her degree in communications. “School wasn’t for me,” she says. She felt proud for getting the family farm in order, but for the first two months of the conflict her family didn’t know where she was — most forms of communication in and around the country had been destroyed. “I experienced war like a movie,” Menelik says. “No communication, no Internet, nothing.”

These days Menelik splits her time between navigating conversations with governmental officials, wherein she shares her experience of the war, and coordinating resources for Tigrayans still suffering from the conflict. The family farm back in Mehoni grows aloe vera on a massive scale — the farm is the size of about 50 football fields — for use in cosmetics products.

It was during the early days of the war that Menelik’s sister started an Instagram page called Peace in Tigray, which now counts more than 16,000 followers, and a nonprofit called Free Tigray. Menelik encourages Bay Area restaurants to funnel funds toward Free Tigray or directly to family members and personal connections they may have abroad since the country’s failing infrastructure can make it difficult to get help to those on the ground. “Our banks have been closed since November 2020. Our phone lines have been down since November 2020. Our internet has been down. We can’t get medicine in,” Menelik says. “We’re trying to provide for those needs.”

She says she feels discouraged by how little attention the war in Ethiopia tends to receive in some news sources. While Bay Area businesses from bakeries to ride-share tycoons have set up ways to support those impacted by the Russian war in Ukraine, Menelik feels it’s much harder to raise awareness about the Tigrayan genocide; there’s been no real groundswell of interest and concern, in her opinion. “People have really galvanized about other similar events, but not for us,” Menelik says. “It’s demoralizing.”