Buena Vista Cafe and Buddha Lounge Among San Francisco Businesses That Just Earned Legacy Status

Seven San Francisco food and drink institutions have reason to celebrate after achieving Legacy Business designations. Buddha Lounge, Sai’s Vietnamese, Stanley’s Steamers, and Helmand Palace, and Far East Cafe all were granted San Francisco Legacy Business status, Hoodline reported, meaning these businesses have been in operation for 30 years or more. Also earning the designation, but not named in the Hoodline article, is the Buena Vista Cafe which has operated for 131 years, and Valentino Market in Cow Hollow, which has been serving customers for 35 years.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin congratulated the five businesses from his district tha received the designation from San Francisco Office of Small Business. Far East Cafe has been operating for 102 years; Buddha Lounge for 71 years; Helmand Palace for 51 years; SF Carts and Concessions for 48 years; Sai’s Vietnamese for 40 years. Beyond the achievement of just surviving 30-plus years in business in San Francisco, with the legacy designation, these businesses will receive assistance with marketing and applying for grants. Peskin’s office acknowledged to Hoodline that the Legacy Business Fund has been drained; he “drafted an amendment to [Office of Economic & Workforce Development’s] budget” to restock it.

Big congratulations to our newest entries into the Legacy Business Registry!



Buddha Lounge@theBuenaVista

Far East Cafe@Helmand_Palace

Latin Jewelers @PaxtonGate

Sai's Restaurant

San Francisco Carts and Concessions

Small Frys

Valentino Market#SFLegacyBiz pic.twitter.com/5zwXClhDBU — San Francisco Office of Small Business (@SFOSB) April 26, 2022

Influx of new food spots coming to Bay Street in Emeryville

Bay Street is getting a food glow up (if that’s still a thing we’re allowed to say) with a number of new businesses set to take up residence at the outdoor mall. The E’ville Eye has the scoop, and besides the previously-mentioned Shake Shack, expect to see Humphry Slocombe, Uchiwa Ramen, Sababa, Flying Chicken, and Arthur Mac’s Little Snack landing sometime between August and October 2022. Another noteworthy spot opening on Bay Street is Flatstick Pub, which is an “over 14,000 square foot local craft beer and minigolf hangout” with a speakeasy dubbed the “Trophy Club.” Are malls cool again? Looks like it.

Willie Bird Turkey Store & Deli closes after 47 years

Longtime Santa Rosa business Willie Bird Turkey Store & Deli is shuttering at the end of May, the Press Democrat reported. With the storefront likely needing costly upgrades and after suffering a drop off in business during the pandemic, the deli decided to close this year.

Aedan Fermented Foods launching a San Francisco storefront for miso

Ferry Plaza Farmers Market seller Aedan Fermented Foods is opening a San Francisco store to sell its popular miso products, the San Francisco Chronicle writes. Aedan Koji Kitchen is set to open at 613 York Street in the Mission, bringing owner Mariko Grady’s miso soup and bento boxes to the neighborhood.