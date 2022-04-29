This Micro Food Hall is Opening Three New Locations Throughout the Bay

Tiny spaces with hits from Señor Sisig, Curry Up Now, Humphrey Slocombe, and more Bay Area favorites are at arm’s reach. Local Kitchens, a startup that caught the attention of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and DoorDash’s Tony Xu, looks to grow its own fleet by adding three Northern California spots this summer, Bay Area Inno reports.

The business is optimistic about its growth throughout the state and, if things go well, the country. This latest expansion will add an outpost in Los Gatos in June and locations in Campbell and Mill Valley in July; previously announced is a Local Kitchen opening in Santa Clara at the end of the year, and another in Davis opening in May. By the end of 2022 the chain should count 11 locations throughout the state. In the near future, look for the Los Gatos kitchen at 681 Blossom Hill Road; the Campbell kitchen at 1640 S. Bascom Avenue within the Hamilton Shopping Center; and the Mill Valley kitchen at 741 East Blithedale Avenue.

Nob Hill bar approved to offer take-out despite neighbors’ collective chagrin

Soda Popinsky’s, a 2012 pop-up bar turned brick and mortar, is looking to add a to-go arm of their business. The expansion, to add a 150-square-foot built-in, carry-out liquor store. was greenlit at the end of April by the San Francisco Planning Commission. But, according to Hoodline, neighbors took the chance to try and shut down the addition. “After closing hours, the neighborhood is subjected to at least 45 minutes to an hour of meandering drunks making raucous noises, trying to find their cars, getting into fisticuffs, and generally awakening people,” Hoodline recounted one public commenter complaining at the public hearing. “To give them the ability to carry out more alcohol with them as they roam through the neighborhood will be further disruptive to the health, welfare, and stability of the neighborhood.” The commission didn’t buy the argument.

San Francisco-based veteran raises millions for private reservation tech company

Luke Hutchinson launched Perfect Venue, a private event management platform for restaurants and venues, after two deployments in Afghanistan and graduating from West Point in 2013. The company works as the backend to manage private event inquiries from customers looking to book space for a large party or event, like weddings. While some may feel there are enough food industry apps on the marketplace, others are giving Hutchinson’s company a full-throated vote of approval, TechCrunch reports. The three-person San Francisco company raised $3.6 million in their initial fundraising at the end of April.

The North Bay’s hidden pastry scene gains some clout

The Chronicle finds a chunk of the next big players in tarts and pies — and a number who have been making names for themselves already — are located in a few North Bay towns. Tarts de Feybesse, Cakes by Karl, and Nunu’s Desserts with Soul are all in Vallejo; Le Paris Artisan & Gourmet Cafe is in American Canyon; and One House Bakery is in Benicia.

Hot sauce ice cream to take San Francisco by storm (Just kidding, but maybe!)

An April Fool’s Day social media jesting turned reality, a hot sauce ice cream was born. Taryn Segal behind the Castro’s Double Rainbow Ice Cream is teaming up with Hector Saldivar and his upcycle friendly business, Tia Lupita, for a limited Chipotle Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. The flavor launches on Cinco de Mayo — when else?