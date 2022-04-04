Dozens of Norovirus Cases Confirmed Throughout California from Contaminated Oysters

Fans of coastal dining may want to be careful of any upcoming spring oyster spreads. On Saturday, California health officials said at least 34 people have contracted norovirus from contaminated oysters harvested in British Columbia, SFGATE reports. Norovirus is a highly infectious virus that inflames the stomach and intestines, causing vomiting and diarrhea.

Between March 11-19, diners from at least nine restaurants that stocked the Canadian harvest fell ill. The number is much higher north of the border with at least 270 Canadian cases of reported illness. Despite warnings, reported cases of norovirus have continued to rise, so officials recommend checking that any oysters on restaurant menus are not coming south from Canada’s Pacific coast.

Sichuan hot chicken pop-up roosts in Oakland

The Temescal neighborhood is about to get even more food lover buzz. Chef Albert Ok of 2021 pop-up Ok’s Deli will open a restaurant in the former Saucy location on Telegraph Avenue, the Chronicle reports. The announcement came on Instagram Friday, which was April Fool’s Day, but this is no joke – at the brick and mortar, customers will have options including two staple sandwiches each day and two that will rotate.

Mina opens an ambitious commissary kitchen in SoMa

The Mina Restaurant Group has found a ghost kitchen to support its many food-based projects. The San Francisco Business Times found city records showing the group has leased a large facility at 850 Harrison Street and applied for a catering permit, meaning all food made on-site will be for delivery. A planning application submitted to the city shows the company hopes to grow their operations in the long term, too.

Malaysian restaurant to open in Noe Valley in former Italian spot

This summer, laksa, the Malaysian noodle soup staple, will come to San Francisco in a big way. The Chronicle reports Damansara, chef Tracy Goh’s new restaurant, will open in the now-vacant Adriana location. Goh opened her first restaurant in 2019 as a graduate of the La Cocina incubator program.

Popular pop-up bakery swells to two permanent homes in Menlo Park

All of a sudden a farmer’s market mainstay since 2017 has a brick and mortar — with plans for another space on the same block. The Chronicle reports Tian Mayimin, owner of Little Sky Bakery, has secured two facilities, one on Santa Cruz Avenue and the other on El Camino Real, by the Menlo Park Caltrain station. Mayimin says she’s been able to double her output already, while she plans for the second location, yet to be opened, to be more of a proper cafe.

DoorDash disrupts Girl Scout ambitions in addition to the delivery market

Girl Scouts of Northern California made a deal with DoorDash this season to shuttle cookies around the Bay Area. Some parents say that’s not fair as their kids might not have access to the same technology as other young entrepreneurs. The Chronicle writes about how complicated even selling thin mints can be for Silicon Valley.