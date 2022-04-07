Share All sharing options for: Here’s a Look at Newly Reimagined Luxury Healdsburg Restaurant and Inn the Madrona

Hot on the heels of the news that Little Saint, the much-anticipated new restaurant from the team behind Michelin-starred SingleThread, will open on April 22, another wine country destination is announcing plans to open its doors. The Madrona, the historic Healdsburg hotel and restaurant formerly known as Madrona Manor, makes its long-awaited debut on April 21, following a multi-year $6 million revamp led by interior designer Jay Jeffers.

As Eater SF first reported late last year, the hotel was sold to new owners in March 2021 — owners who planned to take the charming Victorian home and its fine-dining restaurant, lauded for earning a Michelin star every year for 13 consecutive years, and transform them into a modern resort and more casual all-day dining outlet. Chef Jesse Mallgren, who has been executive chef at the property for more than two decades, remains at the helm and has reimagined the menu. Unlike the prix-fixe menu of the past, the new Madrona restaurant stars seasonal produce in shareable plates inspired by the chef’s global travels.

A small number of signature items including the chef’s onion veloute, remain but plates like Mt. Lassen trout crudo adorned with puffed rice and dressed with citrus ponzu made with fruit grown on site breathe new life into the selections. Other standout items include corned beef tartare and chicken paillard in a spicy brown butter. Cocktails largely riff on familiar classics — think a martini elevated with estate nasturtium oil and a Pimm’s cup boosted by vodka and Cynar — alongside a rotating list of “rare and vintage spirits known as The Paxton menu,” according to a press release.

The yellow-walled dining room seats a small number of diners, but there are ample spaces throughout the historic home for parties of all temperaments and sizes. A spacious covered and heated Palm Terrace overlooks the property’s 8 acres, while several lounge spaces including a wrap-around front porch, front parlor, and bar offer a range of causal seating options. In December, Jeffers told Eater SF he drew inspiration from the Aesthetic Movement of the late 19th century, which south to infused beauty into everyday life.

The Madrona at at 1001 Westside Road in Healdsburg opens April 21. Restaurant reservations available on Resy.