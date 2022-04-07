 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Much-Contested Coffee Caravan California Kahve Finds New Home in Stinson Beach

California Kahve became a lightning rod for San Franciscans’ ire over street shutdowns

by Paolo Bicchieri
California Kahve’s coffee caravan in the Outer Sunset of San Francisco.
California Kahve’s coffee caravan in the Outer Sunset of San Francisco.
Paolo Bicchieri

California Kahve, Molly Welton’s pandemic-born mobile coffee business, is getting a new home in the coastal town of Stinson Beach in Marin County. The coffee truck is open as of April 7, and Welton hopes to be selling Moonrose Lattes and Afghan cookies most every day through the beachtown’s busy summer and well into the future.

California Kahve was a part of San Francisco Park & Recreation’s food truck pilot program, and the move comes after Welton and the business became lightning rods for a very public and contentious debate around San Francisco’s Great Highway remaining open or closed. But all the attention and controversy, which eventually ended with Welton being kicked off the Great Highway, also earned her a lot of fans and well-wishers. That included Fritz Bikes in Stinson Beach, who reached out to Welton. “I feel like the caravan is perfect for Stinson,” Welton says. “They reached out and told me they’d been approved for one food truck, and that they wanted me. They said they read about me, that they loved the coffee, and invited me to bring it up there.”

Technically speaking, the business will not be permanent onsite. Welton will have to pack it up each night, but the bike shop has no limit on the number of days that California Kahve can sell. She reminds her fans that she is not fully leaving the city. Her truck, which she was able to get going after the popularity of her 1960 Layton trailer “caravan,” will stay at its new home on the weekends, which is right inside Golden Gate Park off of Lincoln Avenue by the southern Murphy Windmill.

The ongoing pop-up will offer pastries from a Mill Valley baker that, Welton hopes, will be this company’s first wholesale account. Business has been so good she’s been able to hire a few would-be baristas who she’s excited to train. Off the Grid made a spot for her at a number of their events through to October. And she has a few other exciting projects in the works, too, she can’t talk about just yet.

“How lucky was I to be the one person who got to sell coffee up on the Great Highway. Who knows if that will ever happen again?” Welton says. “I feel super fortunate. And so many opportunities came up for me because of that exposure and because of that backlash.”

California Kahve be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fritz Bikes in Stinson at 3415 Highway One, with hopes to expand. She’ll stay open 8 am to 4 pm in Golden Gate Park on Saturday and Sunday.

More From Eater SF

The Latest

Police Investigating Report of Spiked Drink at Healdsburg Bar Duke’s Spirited Cocktails

By Dianne de Guzman

Longstanding Mission Tapas Spot Asiento Says Adios, Ending 11 Years of DJ Dance Parties

By Paolo Bicchieri and Lauren Saria

Grocery Chain Smart & Final To Pay Thousands in Fines For Price Gouging During Early Days of Pandemic

By Lauren Saria

Favorite Inner Sunset Coffee Shop-Mexican Restaurant Hybrid to Close After 45 Years 

By Paolo Bicchieri

Vegan Izakaya From Shizen Team Debuts in Downtown Berkeley, and More Openings

By Lauren Saria, Paolo Bicchieri, and 1 more

Dozens of Norovirus Cases Confirmed Throughout California from Contaminated Oysters

By Paolo Bicchieri

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world