How This Popular Ice Cream Shop Got Caught Up in San Francisco’s ‘Copaganda’ Conversation

The last few weeks haven’t been so sweet for Alice Kim and her husband, owners of Joe’s Ice Cream in the Richmond District. On April 29, they hosted an “Ice Cream with a Cop” event at their popular dessert shop. According to SFGATE, the couple thought it would be a fun way for kids and families to chat with local police. But DoggtownDro, a Watsonville-based anti-police activist and rapper, showed up at the event with other protestors, including the family of Keita O’Neil who was killed by a member of the San Francisco Police Department in 2017. Things went downhill fast as protestors said the police only agreed to the event to make themselves look better and waste city resources. They called this practice “copaganda,” a term mentioned at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors hearing in the first week of May about the use of taxpayer funds for police communications.

In a seven-minute video captured on Instagram, one that Kim says has been edited to favor the protestors, DoggtownDro is seen shouting through a megaphone at police and event attendees. Kim’s husband reminds the protestors that the business’ windows were broken into, which seemed to anger protestors who felt the owners were comparing broken windows to the death of Keita O’Neil. Kim later told SFGATE the couple experienced a language barrier, not helped by the variety of people yelling, and initially thought protestors were asking police to do a better job of policing’; they thought sharing their experience would be helpful, they told SFGATE.

Serial bar owner plans 2 new projects in Chinatown and SoMa

According to the San Francisco Business Times, Eric Passetti, the co-founder of Trocadero Club and Café Terminus, is set to open two new bars — one in Chinatown and one in SoMa. The Chinatown business will be called Harlan Records and will open at 447 Bush Street, which is the current Bar Fluxus location. The SoMa business, Pie Punks, will open at 145 Second Street, in the former Jersey Pizza location.

San Jose entrepreneur wants to be the biggest dosa supplier in the world

Subramanian Krishnan started Shastha Foods in San Jose two decades ago, and in that time his dosa output — and his dreams — have grown exponentially. Local News Matters writes that the South Bay businessman began selling his own dosa batter to Costco in March 2022 after years and years establishing himself a prominent Indian foods distributor.

Week-long festival to reduce food waste comes to San Francisco

San Francisco-based Imperfect Foods, the online grocer that delivers “ugly” produce, is bringing its Food Waste Week to Mission Bay’s Spark Social May 16-22. Event coordinators will offer a waste-less menu at Spark Social businesses with the goal of reusing 1,000 pounds of food waste. Local farmers and food waste activists will participate in panels and offer demos and classes to guests.