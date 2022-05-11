 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Modern French Brasserie From Mina Group Spinoff TableOne Hospitality to Open in SoMa This Summer

Chef Alexandre Viriot will be running the show at La Société at the Hyatt Regency

by Dianne de Guzman
Chef Alexandre Viriot is pictured inside the dining room of restaurant Popinjays in Hong Kong.
Executive chef Alexandre Viriot
TableOne Hospitality

Michael Mina’s new company, TableOne Hospitality, announced its first hotel restaurant project — and it’s landing in San Francisco’s Hyatt Regency in SoMa. La Société Bar and Café is conceived as a “modern brasserie” and is set to open this summer for breakfast and dinner. Diners at La Société can expect a menu of “classic French dishes” that will be served alongside cocktails and a wine list spanning both regional and European options. The restaurant will be under the helm of executive chef Alexandre Viriot, who arrives in San Francisco with some notable training: he’s worked with French chef heavyweights Guy Savoy, Joël Robuchon, and Alain Ducasse previously, and most recently served as the chef de cuisine at Popinjays, a restaurant inside Hong Kong hotel the Murray.

The formation of TableOne Hospitality was first announced back in March as a partnership between Mina Group and hotel management group, Highgate. The resulting TableOne spinoff will focus on opening restaurants at Highgate’s roster of hotel clients, whose locations range from the U.S. to Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America, according to Highgate’s website. TableOne is led by former Mina Group president Patric Yumul, who envisions the company as a way to cultivate new culinary talent for the group’s upcoming hotel restaurants in major metropolitan areas, something that was at times a struggle while under the Mina umbrella, he told the San Francisco Business Times. “This was born out of a desire to grow chefs, creators, mixologists, and give them a chance to shine on their own,” Yumul said of TableOne. Mina will be involved with the company as a board member and adviser, while remaining as CEO of Mina Group.

