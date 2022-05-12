Here’s a Look Inside RH’s Elegant New Atrium Restaurant at San Francisco’s Historic Pier 70

It’s finally here: RH San Francisco, the massive five-story gallery and restaurant taking over 80,000-square-feet of space at Pier 70 opens Thursday, May 12. Not only does the project include a retail store where RH (the company ditched its full “Restoration Hardware” name in 2019) fans can ogle at the company’s luxury home furnishings, but it also encompasses the Palm Court Restaurant and two wine bars, each pouring approximately 40 wines by the glass including “limited production offerings from Napa Valley’s renowned small vintners,” according to a press release.

The Palm Court Restaurant sits on the first floor of the historic Bethlehem Steel Building, which the company spent years restoring. Designed by San Francisco architect Frederick H. Meyer (also responsible for the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium) the building was constructed in 1917 and has now been reimagined by RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman. To get to the restaurant, diners will pass through hand-forged iron doors and into the buildings octagonal lobby, stepping over the original rose marble floors and past cast-stone walls. Much of the main floor is dedicated to gallery space; the former Bethlehem Steel executive offices have been transformed into a series of rooms showcasing RH Contemporary, a new collection set to launch later this year.

The Palm Court Restaurant occupies the center of the floors’ two wings, under an arching atrium that drenches the space in natural light. The restaurant, adorned in Calacatta gold marble, serves a live-fire menu inspired by Friedman’s global travels — think, wood-grilled avocados and artichokes, whole grilled branzino, and coal roasted sweet potatoes (full menus below). Diners will be able to grab lunch or dinner while seated beneath structural steelwork inspired by the historic shipyard and next to a center fountain surrounded by Medjool date palms. Chandeliers surround the centerpiece: a cooking hearth flanked by two Molteni rotisseries from France. A pair of wine bars, found off each of the restaurant’s two entrances, will pour dozens of still and sparkling wines.

For those not at the gallery to eat and drink, the other four floors — and rooftop garden — will house galleries for each of RH’s collections: on level 2, RH Interiors; on level 3 RH Modern; and on level 4, RH Outdoors, along with the rooftop park complete with retractable glass walls. A lower level will house an RH design firm and atelier, including private client presentation rooms. The gallery and restaurant will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

The Palm Court Restaurant at RH San Francisco, the Gallery at the Historic Bethlehem Steel Building (590 20th Street) opens Thursday, May 12.