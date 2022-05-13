Federal Judge Throws Out Disability Case Leveled Against Redwood City Restaurant

On Thursday, May 12, a federal judge found a disabled plaintiff’s testimony was “not credible” and tossed out a case brought against Alhambra Irish House, a Redwood City restaurant. CBS reports the decision to dismiss Brian Whitaker, “a prolific ADA plaintiff” represented by San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLP, is important because Whitaker has thousands of other open cases against restaurants throughout California with similar allegations to those found in this suit.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón previously accused the firm representing Whitaker of targeting small businesses with thousands of similar ‘abusive’ lawsuits brought against restaurants. The DAs allege this practice seeks only to fleece money from restaurants. The original complaint by Whitaker against Alhambra Irish House was regarding the “difficulty and discomfort” Whitaker experienced due to outdoor tables that were “too high” for a wheelchair user. He brought suit under the ADA on May 19, 2021.

Off the Grid returns to the Oakland Museum

On Friday nights at the Oakland Museum of California (OMCA), starting June 3, fans can expect 10 food trucks on 10th Street between Oak and Fallon streets once again. Participating food trucks include Curveball Sliders, S&K Wings, Cool!naria, Caribbean Spices, Johnny Doughnuts, Southern Comfort Kitchen, and more. Representatives for Off the Grid say the hope is to provide a more intimate experience for guests and diners that builds on the OMCA central tenants of community, belonging, and connection.

Sacramento Bacon Fest sizzles back into action

The 10th year of the Sacramento Bacon Fest is back in person this year, after a cancellation in 2020 and an online-only rendition in 2021. The Sacramento Bee writes that chefs Brad Cecchi and Patricio Wise, who both have competed in the festival’s final competition known as the “Guido Cup,” are organizing the annual festivities, which run from May 16 to 22.

Help pick a new donut flavor for San Francisco shop

In anticipation of ​​National Doughnut Day on June 3, the folks at the Civic Center donut shop Johnny Doughnuts are letting fans pick a new donut flavor. By commenting on this Instagram post, people will also be entering themselves in a raffle to win a dozen doughnuts a month for a year. The contest is open for submissions from May 10 to 20.

A new chef and a new menu at San Francisco restaurant

Viridian, the brainchild of Bay Area fine dining alums William Tsui, Raymond Gee, Jeremy Chiu, and Alison Kwan, has a new executive chef. The restaurant and bar took to Instagram to announce the news: Kevin Tang, known for Vietnamese pop-up Claws of Mantis and roles at both Nari and Mister Jiu’s, is now running the culinary show. Diners can look forward to Tang’s renditions of lemongrass skirt steak, son-in-law eggs, and red braised pork belly.