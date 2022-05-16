One of the Bay Area’s Best Cambodian Restaurants Just Closed Suddenly

After about five years, Fruitvale neighborhood Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai provided its final service on Friday, May 13. The Chronicle reports the restaurant, which was named a Eater San Francisco’s restaurant of the year in 2018, will reopen in a new location in the future. Nite Yun, chef and owner, was an inspiration to many in the Bay Area who felt that, at Nyum Bai, they found a place unlike any other to get items like kuy teav phnom penh noodle soup and koh. Yun announced the closure on Instagram on Friday night.

North Beach bar Tope reopens

Since 2016, Tope in North Beach has shown a flippant sense of humor and a good time to fans of EDM and a cheap happy hour. Now Hoodline reports that after more than 12 years in service, and defeating the worst of the pandemic, the owners and staff decided it was time to makeover the 1326 Grant Street restaurant and bar. The new wallpaper is perfect for all your bathroom selfies; Bay Area artist Cecilia Granata designed the trippy decor.

San Rafael farmers market closes permanently

The Marin Independent Journal reports the organizers of San Rafael’s downtown farmers market are taking a hiatus. Revenues dropped 30 percent last summer, Executive Director Andy Naja-Riese of the Agriculture Institute of Marin told the paper, and he says the numbers don’t make sense for continuing on with the program.

Inner Richmond hamburger restaurant to rise from the pandemic’s ashes

Hamburger Haven, which opened in 1968 and has been closed since March 2020, is getting new life from a new contract. SFGate writes that owner Roozbeh Falahati hopes to reopen by the end of June now that the Chinatown Community Development Center purchased the building with intentions to keep current tenants — a plan that extends to Hamburger Haven.

Downtown Sacramento Indian restaurant to reopen with new name

Don’t fret if the temporary closure of Junoon Flavors of India impedes any would-be dinner plans. The Sacramento Bee reports previous owner Mohit Bahl suffered a shoulder injury and, to get the time to rest, decided to sell the business to Suman Khadka and Sushil Kuikel, who will change the name of the restaurant but do intend to continue serving Indian food.

Badminton fundraiser through Tony’s

A tipster let Eater SF know that legendary pizzeria Tony’s is serving a limited time-only pie to raise money for young badminton players who qualified to play for Team USA in China at the World University Games. In an Instagram post, the business let fans know they can order the Panda Pie, which features China Live’s George Chen’s crunchy garlic, hot pepper olive oil, scallion, honey and shaved piave cheese, all month.