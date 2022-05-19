Owner of Beloved Filipino Restaurant Fatally Shot in Oakland

The co-owner of a popular Fruitvale restaurant died Wednesday night, after being shot outside of his Oakland business. Jun Anabo, co-owner of Lucky Three Seven restaurant, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at about 10 p.m. by police officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Anabo was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The business confirmed the news on its Instagram account and posted a photo and statement about Anabo writing, “We find ourselves lost without him. Jun Anabo, co-owner of Lucky Three Seven has died and we are praying, crying, and hoping for any light.” The investigation is ongoing.

Diners in the East Bay and fans of Filipino food throughout the area are familiar with Lucky Three Seven, Anabo, and his cousin, Mark Legaspi. The two bought the former deli from their aunt and uncle and named it in honor of their cousin, nicknamed Pito-Pito or “Seven-Seven” in Tagalog, who was shot and killed in 2012, a year before the business reopened and became the popular restaurant it is today, according to the East Bay Express.

The Presidio’s newest park needs food trucks

The Presidio Trust announced an open call for food truck applicants to their new park, the Presidio Tunnel Tops. First consideration will be given to businesses who apply by May 25, but the call for interest will remain open for two years. The new park and food truck lineup is set to debut on July 17. The open call was announced just two days after the Presidio Trust and Off the Grid stated that its popular Presidio Picnic — an event the two groups co-produced — would be canceled.

Mexican author and chef reading his new book in San Francisco

Author and cook Rick Martínez will be reading from his new book at four events in the next week throughout San Francisco. To promote the new tome, Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico, Martínez will hit the Ferry Building, Omnivore Books, Flour + Water, and the Moongate Lounge between May 21 to May 24.

Fermented brewpub bubbles into Japantown

Jakub Przybyszewski and Jeannie Kim, founders and owners of sprawling gastropub Fermentation Lab, are taking their trade to Japantown. The San Francisco Business Times reports that 1700 Post Street, which has been vacant for about three years, will host the expansive temple of fermented foods by the end of the fall.

Cooking with what the Bay Area provides

Ever wondered what to do with all the fresh fruit in your neighborhood? Concerned you have no real food preparation skills for the end-times? The folks at Nosh have you covered with their local produce week. Most recently, they’re figuring out how to prepare the East Bay’s fresh plums into liqueurs and chutneys.